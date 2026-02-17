Florence Pugh Hypnotizes the 'Dracula' Premiere in a Method Velour Dress
Her red carpet hiatus has finally come to an end.
It's not every day that Cynthia Erivo portrays 23 roles in London's West End production of Dracula. Her once-in-a-lifetime, one-woman show is summoning everyone to The Noel Coward Theatre, even Florence Pugh. On February 17, Erivo's Dracula hypnotized the actor into ending her 10-month red carpet hiatus, with fresh-off-the-runway Patou as her plus-one.
Two weeks after Patou presented its Fall 2026 collection, the closing look landed in the hands of Pugh's stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray. It was the perfect blend of gothic and glamorous for a ticket to Dracula's opening night. The Don't Worry Darling actor posed for photographers in Patou's carpet-grazing shift dress, featuring cap sleeves and a sleek mock neck. Victorian-era elements continued with two-tone black fabric, featuring less-than-average cutouts from neck to hem. Zoom in to see the velvety velour shape-shift into forest animals, soldiers, archers, and the like. Fans of Erivo's Wicked press tour will appreciate the dress's subtle story-telling exterior.
To finish, Pugh accessorized with nothing more than a bold red lip, her nose piercing, and diamond drop earrings. Leave it to the Oscar nominee to method dress for a project that isn't even hers.
Pugh has been a Patou girl since 2023, so she had first dibs on artistic director Guillaume Henry's final runway show. (Not a single celebrity sourced the 42-piece line before Pugh, though Henry stepped down just 11 days after its Paris debut.) Before his last Patou presentation, he described his Fall 2026 woman as "medieval cool," hence the dress's mid-battle velour motifs. It seems the Parisian designer purposely ended the show with a funeral-worthy dress, a farewell to his eight-year run at Patou's helm.
While the dress signaled the end of Patou as we know it, Pugh's Dracula styling confirmed her long-awaited return to red carpets. Her last step-and-repeat was at the April 30, 2025, premiere of Thunderbolts. She arrived at Marvel's New York City premiere in a custom leather dress from Loewe. Similar to her Patou slip, Pugh's midi began with a high-neck bodice, minus the cap-sleeves. A thigh-high slit revealed matching black Christian Louboutin pumps.
With that said, don't expect Pugh to embark on a Margot Robbie-level press tour anytime soon. Her next project, Netflix's East of Eden, has yet to narrow down an exact release date this year. Judging by the Dracula select, her East of Eden attire could spotlight the best of Fall 2026 designs. In the meantime, Pugh in weeks-old Patou will tide photographers over until her next press run, whenever that may be.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.