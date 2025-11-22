We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose —literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

What better zodiac sign than Sagittarius to usher us into the holiday season? On November 21, the Sun enters this vibrant fire sign, snapping us out of Scorpio’s deep emotional underworld and catapulting us into a brighter, bolder, more buoyant landscape. Twinkle lights, here we come! The energetic shift is palpable: the air gets lighter, the horizon widens, and suddenly we’re ready to party. Sagittarius energy is philosophical yet playful, inviting us to dream bigger, explore further, and trust that life is always offering us more than we think. Let’s have some fun!

The Full Moon in Gemini on December 4 electrifies the season, delivering clarity through conversation, revelation, or a shocking truth. Gemini and Sagittarius are opposite signs, and, likewise, this lunation illuminates the gap between who you’ve been and who you’re becoming—a reminder that the stories we tell ourselves construct our realities. Mid-month, Mars (the planet of action) marches into Capricorn on December 15, tightening the focus and giving our ambitions backbone. It’s the shift from inspiration to implementation, from “I want this” to “I’m doing something about it.” And, frankly, we could also use a good five-year plan.

Finally, the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19 invites us to plant the wildest seeds of all—the dreams you once deemed too big, too bold, or too improbable. This lunation is a fresh start drenched in optimism: a portal for setting intentions rooted in courage. This will be the moment you take the leap, trust the unknown, and choose the path that makes you feel most alive. Sagittarius energy rewards bravery, curiosity, and adventure…and this season is brimming with all three.

As always, I’ve paired each zodiac sign with a delightful fragrance to help you navigate the new season. Let’s get into it!

Sagittarius season snaps you back into motion, Aries, stretching and expanding new horizons after weeks of emotional intensity. Your hunger for adventure returns (finally!), your confidence resurges (slay!), and suddenly new opportunities are knocking on your door. Don’t overthink it, Aries—this is a very good thing! Whether you’re planning an exciting trip or kicking off a brand new hyperfixation, the sky truly is the limit…and Tom Ford’s Oud Voyager is your passport. Elegant, smoky, and draped in the seductive glamour of creamy hotel sheets and gold ashtrays, this is an adventure too divine to pass up. Don’t tiptoe into your future, Aries—grab it by its horns.

Did you think Halloween was over? Surprise, Taurus, it’s just getting started. The next few weeks pull you straight into the cauldron—into the deeper, darker waters where love, lust, and truth entwine. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4 turns the heat up, revealing a desire so magnetic, so emotionally undeniable, it alters the chemistry of your entire world. Richard Rochon’s Kill Your Darlings is your potion of choice: a dark rose steeped in oud, leather, and black pepper, radiating the thrill of dangerous attraction and the intoxicating pull of forbidden longing. It’s electric, entrancing, and laced with its own kind of spellcraft—the perfect fragrance to activate your inner alchemist. How very witchy.

Big changes ahead, Gemini! Sagittarius energy spotlights your bonds, your boundaries, your patterns, and your cravings, and the Full Moon in your own sign—the only one of 2025—delivers a massive breakthrough. Something you’ve been avoiding becomes unmistakably clear: will you stay or will you go? Either way, it’s going to be interesting! Byredo’s Rouge Chaotique is your exact frequency: juicy red florals, shadowy musk, and a flirtatious plum-like sweetness that feels like new beginnings. Expect conversations that spark change, dynamics that shift tones, and decisions that draw lines in the sand. Over the next few weeks, you’ll be ready to choose the connections that choose you back—and that’s all because you know your worth.

Sagittarius season pushes you to refine your world from the inside out, Cancer: your routines, your energy, your time, your body, your boundaries…they’re all up for renegotiation. You’re craving simplicity, clarity, and a sense of flow that is actually supportive, and Mars moving into Capricorn (your opposite sign) on December 15 will expose exactly what (or who) has been siphoning your energy. Clean Reserve’s Skin Intense is the perfect scent for returning to a state of stability. Vanilla, jasmine, caramelized sugar, and skin-musk warmth feel like stepping into a freshly cleaned bedroom, a space you can finally relax and unwind. Over the next few weeks, focus on cultivating nourishing habits and rituals that actually build you up. And if you need to slow down, that’s totally okay, too. Life always moves at your pace, Cancer. Trust that flow.

The Sun’s movement into a like-minded fire sign re-ignites your spark, Leo—and honestly, it’s about time! The past few weeks have been a bit too introspective for your liking, but now that the lights have flipped back on, you’re ready to resume that old razzle dazzle. Lbrty’s Adelphi Sun is your fragrance muse of the month: fresh grapefruit, honeysuckle warmth, honeyed blossoms basking in late-afternoon gold—this is what reconnecting with your own radiance is all about (you are, after all, ruled by the Sun). It’s clean, charming, approachable, and exactly the kind of vibe that gets you invited everywhere. Over the next few weeks, let yourself play, flirt, shine, and bask. This chapter is meant to feel good, Leo—so even though the Sun’s setting early, don’t forget to find your glow.

Sagittarius season calls you home, Virgo—not just to the place where you throw down your bag, but to the space where your nervous system can finally relax. After months of holding everything together, you’re ready to build a life that actually feels like yours: warm, grounded, inviting, and safe. Let Chambre52’s Soleil Tonka guide you into that comfort and ease: rich, nutty, warm, and enveloping, like a spiked vanilla drink by a fireside in a winter lodge. It’s sheepskin throws and chunky cable knit sweaters, the scent of a home you want to curl into after a chilly day. Over the next few weeks, prioritize what nourishes you: rearrange your furniture, buy a plush blanket, get to bed early just because you can. By the Sagittarius New Moon on December 19, you’re not just tending to your space—you’re choosing yourself.

Suddenly, you’re texting everyone back, saying yes to holiday invites, flirting with the mailman, and staying out way past your bedtime. And we are so here for it! On December 4, the Gemini Full Moon amps this up even further, delivering a piece of news, a spark of inspiration, or a delicious romantic possibility that fills you with holiday glee. Flamingo Estate’s Prinsesstara, a fragrance oil, is the quintessential scent for this chapter: spiced heliotrope, oakmoss, and amber—it’s an almost photorealistic marzipan that pairs perfectly with an espresso martini. Sultry, indulgent, and just sweet enough, this season invites you to pleasure, charm, and connection by any means necessary.

After your birthday season’s emotional initiation, you’re now stepping into a chapter defined by worth: what you value, what you desire, what you’re demanding. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4 casts a spotlight on your attachments—financial, emotional, physical—exposing which ones nourish you and which ones are hindering your growth. Enter Guerlain’s Shalimar—a 100-year-old fragrance—defined by elegance and old-world glamour. Bergamot and citrus melt into iris, leather, incense, vanilla, and civet, conjuring sophistication, wealth, and—yes, Scorpio—immaculate standards. Over the next few weeks, you’ll rediscover just how good it feels to know what you deserve and demand it—in abundance. Now that’s a slay.

Happy solar return, Sagittarius (that’s how astrologers say “happy birthday”). You’re back, you’re bold, and you’re better than ever! This is your annual rebirth, your reset button, your debutante ball, and you’re stepping into it with far more potency than you realize. Over the next few weeks, you won’t just be blowing out a candle on a cupcake—you’ll be declaring a whole new era. Let Fabbrica Della Musa’s Opera Infernal usher you into this new solar cycle: juicy red energy, raspberry-leaf lushness, magnolia, vetiver, and praline—mythic, decadent, and dripping with divine mischief. It’s what a goddess on Mount Olympus would wear while reinventing her destiny, which is (obviously) so Sagittarius coded. This is literally your time to shine, Sag: the holiday lights twinkle for you!

The next few weeks pull you into a velvet-dark sanctuary, Capricorn—the place where memory, intuition, dreams, and unfinished stories all converge. This is your annual hibernation, your psychic detox, your spiritual deep clean. Big, heavy feelings may rise to the surface…but that’s okay, Capricorn. That’s how you reconnect to the deepest layers of your truth. ānti’s Bast is your mythical companion through this descent. Inspired by the formulation of a 4,000-year-old Egyptian perfume, antique frankincense, saffron, incense, myrrh, and amber rise from its pine box (the bottle is literally entombed in its packaging)—and, on first spray, it’s like opening a sarcophagus at midnight and stepping into a sacred unknown. But then it softens, becoming warm, sweet, and unexpectedly approachable—mirroring your own path this month. You begin in the shadows, but you end in softness, clarity, and renewal. And then, of course, your birthday season is next in line—and trust me, Capricorn, you’ll be ready to step into a new cycle.

You’re entering your social renaissance, Aquarius! Sagittarius season lights up your networks, your community, your friendships, and even your audience. Don’t be surprised if some exciting doors swing open with the Gemini Full Moon on December 4: a new friend, a generous mentor, or even an unexpected introduction has the potential to change your life forever. Stay ready! 27 87’s Lametta is the perfect scent for this re-emergence: a clean, modern musk with a faint metallic shimmer that sits close to the skin. Lametta is understated but unforgettable—the kind of fragrance that attracts all the right people. Over the next few weeks, you may find yourself pulled toward people who feel like future collaborators, soul-family, or partners in crime. By the Sagittarius New Moon on December 19, you’ll be ready to choose which circles you’re bringing with you into 2026, and which will remain in the past.

Sagittarius season lifts you into visibility, Pisces—suddenly, people are paying attention, opportunities are ripening, and the work you’ve been quietly nurturing is ready to be seen. The Gemini Full Moon on December 4 spotlights your next big chapter, revealing exactly where your talents want to grow and what you’re truly capable of. It’s a moment of sweet affirmation, and there’s no better match than Skylar’s Double Dates: sticky toffee, warm dates, and brown sugar melting into an edible-but-elegant gourmand that feels like a celebration after a hard-earned promotion. By the Sagittarius New Moon on December 19, your path sharpens and your dreams feel closer than ever. Let the world experience your magic, Pisces—it’s finally time.

