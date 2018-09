The Absolute Best Beauty Looks of the 2018 Emmys

The 2018 Emmy awards are officially here, and already, your favorite TV celebs are serving up a ton of inspo-worthy looks, like Zuri Hal's nude lips, Alexis Bledel's stick-straight hair, and, of course, Scarlett Johanson's intensely glittery eyeshadow. So to get you inspired for your Tuesday morning hair and makeup, we rounded up the absolute best beauty looks from the red carpet, below.