It's no question that stars have been spectacular on the big screen this past year, and their films deserve all the praise at the 2020 Academy Awards. The red carpet is rolled out in Los Angeles, and is filled with recipients ready to accept their awards. Of course, the fanciest evening for film calls for the most gorgeous glam. From Janelle Monáe's sparkly hood to America Ferrera's gold headband, these dazzling beauty looks are everything. Scroll on for my favorites.