I've tested enough mascaras to know that most fall into one of two categories: the kind that delivers drama but flakes by lunch, or, the kind that stays put but does little more than coat my lashes with a light tint. For the past ten years, I've used the same drugstore mascara—it has always done the job, and to be honest, high-end formulas rarely impress me beyond the packaging (so why not save a few bucks?!). Then Giorgio Armani launched its new mascara, Vertigo Lift. Sleek, super black, and promising the elusive trifecta of lift, volume, and length, I was intrigued but skeptical. After a week of wear (and more compliments than I expected), I've got thoughts. Let's dive in.

The formula itself feels instantly luxe—not thick or goopy, but smooth in a way that covers every lash without clumping or requiring five coats to show up. The brush is slim and slightly curved, and the comb-like shape manages to fan, lift, and define each lash in one pass. Most importantly, the mascara didn't smudge or flake by the end of the day—even after getting caught in a rainstorm and frantically running to catch the subway. (I've typically only found this type of lasting power with a tubing mascara or waterproof mascara.)

Siena Gagliano before, during, and after applying the Armani Beauty Vertigo Lift Longwear Lengthening Mascara. (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

All that seems great and the less discerning would be sold, but the beauty editor in me wanted to know more, so I consulted cosmetic chemist Kelly Dobos to break down the need-to-knows about what makes the Vertigo Lift so impressive. It all starts with some clever chemistry: "The formula contains a few polymers that work to create a continuous, flexible film around each lash, and ensure even pigment dispersion," says Dobos.

One standout? "A film-forming polymer borrowed from sun care formulations that enhances water and wear resistance." In other words, it's designed to handle everything your eyes throw at it—think oily lids, constant blinking, and teary days (which, as someone with chronically watery eyes, I fully appreciate).

But Dobos says the real secret lies in the brush. "The choice of applicator is so important in mascara product development as the brush and formula have to work together seamlessly," she says. This one features a slightly stiff silicone-bristle wand that "combs and separates lashes to prevent clumping," while the built-in wiper (that little piece at the tube's opening) controls how much product ends up on your lashes. Together, the formula and brush create the kind of lifted, defined lashes that usually require a curler and a prayer.

I think it's safe to say the Vertical Lift has solidified its spot as a permanent member of my everyday makeup routine. And if you, too, want to get in on the magic that is Armani Beauty, pop the new mascara in your cart, and then shop ahead for my other favorite picks from the brand.

