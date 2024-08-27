Act Fast—Glossier’s Sunset Sale Will End Quicker Than Golden Hour
So many summer beauty favorites are discounted right now.
Glossier, the brand behind those gloriously dewy skin photos on Instagram, is running a rare sale to celebrate the end of summer. The brand's Sunset Sale, happening now, is offering 25 percent off everything you need to restock before the season ends.
Now is the perfect time to pick up products like a brand-new SPF and almost all of the products Caitlyn Clark wore to the WNBA Draft this year. The sale includes the brand's best-selling concealer, its glowy liquid foundation, and not one but two liquid eyeshadows perfect for creating your everyday makeup looks. There's even a liquid eyeliner pen perfect for makeup newbies and pros alike. Getting that perfect feline flick has never been easier.
Oh—and so many of the products are retailing for less than $20 right now. Keep scrolling to shop all the discounted goodies. The summer—and the sale—are ending soon, so act fast.
These ultra-balmy lip products are a hybrid between a traditional lip oil, tinted lip balm, and a gloss. The shade "Apricot" is a true orange-y pink and will go perfect with your end-of-summer tan.
Matte lips are becoming cool again, and this liquid lipstick (sorry, Lip Crème) from Glossier is the perfect way to ease yourself back into to the trend.
I will never not keep a Balm Dotcom in my bag. This set of three is discounted down to $42 right now, giving me all the more reason to try a new flavor.
I've been wearing this Glossier Haloscope highlighter for years now, but it still remains one of my favorites for its dewy—not glittery—finished look.
This pot concealer is perfect for those who want a hydrated, dewy-looking under-eye. It's on sale in 32 shades and is one of the brand's hero products.
This icy lavender shade of Glossier's Lidstar Glistening Eye Glow is one of my favorite eyeshadows for green eyes. The color is very reminiscent of frosted shadow from the '90s, with a cool sheer finish that's wearable.
Please, please, please wear your SPF all year. As the name suggests, this one from Glossier has a gel texture that feels invisible on the skin. It also doesn't get patchy underneath your makeup.
In my opinion, Glossier's Stretch Fluid Foundation is an underrated item in the range. Its light-to-medium coverage teams up with a naturally dewy finish for the perfect everyday foundation.
That foolproof liquid eyeliner I was talking about earlier? This is it. The black color is pigmented but forgiving. I like it for drawing delicate lines.
If you love the look of a liquid shadow but prefer a matte finish, Glossier's Skywash is for you. A few of these are on sale now, including this pale blue option (and a few other neutral shades, too).
Rep the OG Glossier hero products with this set. It includes the light-as-air Perfecting Skin Tint and the Stretch Balm Concealer for a discount when bundled together.
Glossier is a brand built on brows. It was one of the first ones to really highlight that bushy, cool brow look, and this duo contains everything you need. It includes the new Boy Brow Arch alongside the iconic Boy Brow grooming Pomade.
