Mandy Moore's New Haircut Will 100-Percent Make You Want a Wavy Bob

Ever since Mandy Moore stepped onto the scene, she's been an absolute stunner. Throughout her singing and acting career, she's tried many different hairstyles and somehow manages to look like Hollywood's sweetheart with every style. She's been a blonde, a brunette, a brunette with blonde highlights, and has experimented with cuts, bangs, layers, you name it. In short, she's no stranger to a hair switch-up. Recently, Moore's long-time hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, who's created flawless, chignon-styled buns and sleek pearl-adorned ponytails on the actress, gave Moore a major hair makeover. And I'm seriously swooning over it.

First, Streicher teased Moore's cut with this photo she captioned: "Over the shoulder sneak peek." You can see that Moore has different hair, but the photo doesn't show real details.

Then, BOOM. Hey, new hair!!! Streicher cut Moore's hair into a short bob with a wavy, tousled texture.

Now I'm convinced that 2019 is officially The Year of the Bob—this celeb-loved trend isn't going anywhere soon.

This cut literally looks like it was made for her.

Her hair color was achieved with Garnier’s new Shade Selector Tool, which allows you to upload your photo and virtually select a new hair color that will complement your complexion the best. Moore went with a deep, woody, chocolate hue with honey highlights. It's the Garnier Nutrisse Shade 53.

Come to find out, the new cut was inspired by Moore's star role in This Is Us. "For the end of her season on This Is Us we wanted to give her a change," Streicher exclusively told MarieClaire.com. "I wanted to give her a fresh, uplifting look going into spring. The bob is easy for her to style herself, and gives me so many fun and new styling ideas." To create the look, Streicher used all Garnier haircare products and her technique involved cutting small pieces of Moore's hair in vertical sections. "This will give a blunt haircut more movement for a naturally textured and volumized shape," Streicher explains.

It wouldn't be right if we didn't walk down memory lane in honor of Moore's most memorable hairstyles.

Remember when she was a blonde in '06?

And OMG, rewind, I almost forgot in the early 2000s she rocked really short hair.

She grew her hair out a few years later and went with a chestnut brown hair color.

And last year, she looked like a dreamboat with these sultry waves in a length a little past her shoulders.

In conclusion, Moore has come a long way with her hair, and this new style looks so damn hot on her, so fingers crossed she keeps it.

