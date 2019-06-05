Actress Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal her major hair transformation, just in time for summer.



Leaving her signature long blonde hair behind, the Big Little Lies star is now rocking a choppy shoulder-length bob.



Reese follows Kim Kardashian, Natalie Portman, and Demi Lovato, amongst other celebs who’ve decided that short hair is the only way to go this summer.

Another day, another celeb making the undeniable, irresistible case for a short hair transformation. This time, surprisingly, it’s Reese Witherspoon who’s all about the short hair, don’t care life, after she took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a dramatic beauty makeover.

Throughout her whole career, Reese’s long, bright blonde, bouncy waves have been her constant signature look, but with the promo tour for Big Little Lies season 2 just wrapping up, the 43-year-old actress has decided that it’s time to mix things up in time for summer.

Getty Images

Reese has unexpectedly ditched several inches from her long hair, opting instead for a cooler new chop that’s the shortest we’ve seen her wear for years. The Legally Blonde star is now rocking a short bob that hits just above the shoulder, with a choppy finish, layers to frame her face, and plenty of volume for a messy, more effortless look.

Sharing a Boomerang of the gorgeous final outcome, Reese wrote: ”Thanks for my new summer cut” with a shout out to stylist, Lona Vigi.

In the approach to the warmer months, it seems that all of the A-listers are getting the itch to ditch their long hair. As well as Reese’s lovely new look, we’ve also recently seen Natalie Portman shed her usual longer length, while Demi Lovato also opted for a super sleek bob, and Kim Kardashian went for the most dramatic blunt cut of the whole lot.

If you weren’t already seriously contemplating a big, fresh cut for summer, I bet you are now. LOVE it, Reese.

