Emily Blunt Is Finally Back On the Set of 'The Devil Wears Prada'—Red Hair and All

Filming for the highly-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada has finally commenced, and the stars reprising their roles for the film are wasting no time getting back into character. Anne Hathaway, for example, has been spotted multiple times over the last week wearing her most elegant fashions as she channels Andy Sachs once again, while Meryl Streep has even brought back Miranda Priestly's signature pixie cut. And if that wasn't enough to boost your excitement, Emily Blunt was also finally spotted on set, and she seems to have also undergone a major hair transformation, trading in her brunette color for a copper red.

In the original film, Blunt played Emily, Miranda's first assistant who, if you can recall, had rich red hair that was styled in a medium-length, layered cut with softly-flipped ends in most scenes. She was seen filming in New York City on July 29 wearing a similar look; her orange-red hair was cut into a long bob and styled with a middle part and soft waves. For her costume, she wore corseted black-and-white pants and a black corset top with a white collared shirt underneath, and to be honest, this is exactly how I would've pictured her character to look 20 years later.

Emily Blunt pictured on the set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." (Image credit: Getty Images)

I know it's just a movie, but it's pretty fitting that a fashion magazine employee—fictional or not—would be spotted in the city wearing one of summer's biggest haircut trends, the lob. Celebrity hairstylist Sarai Martinez previously told MC that the lob was shaping up to be everywhere this summer, which isn't too hard to believe given the way that its counterpart, the blunt bob, has also exploded in popularity in recent months.

Vibrant hair colors have also been on the rise in recent years, and red in particular, has always been a favorite since there are several shades of red to choose from that are all equal parts elegant and daring. If you've been looking for the perfect red to wear this summer (or some products that'll help you keep it in top shape) read ahead for some recommendations.