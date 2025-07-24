Meryl Streep’s Iconic White Pixie Is Almost Back on Our Screens
"The Devil Wears Prada 2" is already giving us beauty inspiration.
Meryl Streep is back in action as Miranda Priestly, and it’s a great day for fans of The Devil Wears Prada. On July 23, the actress was spotted on the set of the upcoming movie, which is scheduled for release in May 2026. Elegant fashions aside, my eyes were immediately drawn to the character’s signature white hair, which was styled in a chic short cut.
Streep stepped out of her trailer completely in character, donning a tan trench coat as the final touch to her color-blocked outfit. Her hair was in the character’s distinctive pixie, with a face-framing side bang, courtesy of an asymmetric side part. A short French manicure, blotted plum lip color, and matte complexion makeup completed the look.
Although this is just a small preview of the antics that are sure to ensue between Miranda Priestley and Andy Sachs, it is worth noting that the character playing the head of a popular women’s magazine happens to be wearing a timely summer 2025 hair trend.
Short haircuts like bobs and lobs have been having a serious resurgence lately, but pixies have also slowly been creeping their way back into the zeitgeist. Celebrities like Teyana Taylor and Halle Berry have long been fans of the cropped cut, and others, like Emma Stone, rediscovered the magic of the style earlier this year.
If you’ve been on the hunt for a short hairstyle, pixies are a great option to keep your hair looking sleek, but out of the way, especially in the warmer summer months. Though they’re a shorter cut, you can still play around with styling, as long as you have the right products on hand.
Keep reading for the hair tools, mousses, and combs that will make your styling sessions a breeze.
I would be remiss not to mention that stunning blotted color that Streep had on her lips. Get a similar look using this tinted balm from Ilia.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.