Meryl Streep is back in action as Miranda Priestly, and it’s a great day for fans of The Devil Wears Prada. On July 23, the actress was spotted on the set of the upcoming movie, which is scheduled for release in May 2026. Elegant fashions aside, my eyes were immediately drawn to the character’s signature white hair, which was styled in a chic short cut.

Streep stepped out of her trailer completely in character, donning a tan trench coat as the final touch to her color-blocked outfit. Her hair was in the character’s distinctive pixie, with a face-framing side bang, courtesy of an asymmetric side part. A short French manicure, blotted plum lip color, and matte complexion makeup completed the look.

Meryl Streep stepping into character as Miranda Priestly for "The Devil Wears Prada" sequel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this is just a small preview of the antics that are sure to ensue between Miranda Priestley and Andy Sachs, it is worth noting that the character playing the head of a popular women’s magazine happens to be wearing a timely summer 2025 hair trend.

Short haircuts like bobs and lobs have been having a serious resurgence lately, but pixies have also slowly been creeping their way back into the zeitgeist. Celebrities like Teyana Taylor and Halle Berry have long been fans of the cropped cut, and others, like Emma Stone, rediscovered the magic of the style earlier this year.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a short hairstyle, pixies are a great option to keep your hair looking sleek, but out of the way, especially in the warmer summer months. Though they’re a shorter cut, you can still play around with styling, as long as you have the right products on hand.

Keep reading for the hair tools, mousses, and combs that will make your styling sessions a breeze.