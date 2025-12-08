This year's list of winter hair color trends fall on the darker, moodier end of the spectrum, with hues like espresso and deep red shaping up to be the biggest colors of the season—but Cardi B, never the trend follower, is following her own winter hair rules, as evidenced by the ashy blue hair color she wore this past weekend.

Just over a month after giving birth to her fourth child (her first with partner Stefon Diggs), the Am I the Drama? rapper stepped out for a big weekend celebrating Diggs's 32nd birthday. She pulled out a handful of show-stopping looks for the occasion, one of which was a long-sleeve, denim maxi dress with a strappy bra top that she paired with a frosty blue wig with with blonde roots. The wig was cut into a chin-length bob and was flipped under with a deep side part, courtesy of Cardi's longtime hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez.

Cardi B is never afraid to go big, which is why I can always count on her to deliver some major hair and fashion inspiration when I'm in desperate need of it. In addition to her blue bob, she also celebrated Diggs with a series of other hairstyles including a choppy, angled green bob and a '90s-style beehive updo with face-framing tendrils. She wore the latter style with a risqué black maxi dress that was held together by gold chains at the back.

There's no real rule that states that blue is strictly a summer hair color, and it can especially work for the winter months if it's an ashy shade like Cardi's. To get the look at home, read ahead for everything you'll need.