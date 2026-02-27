Long, jet black hair has been a signature part of Demi Moore's look for most of her career. It's for this reason that, even with last year's bob-aissance that saw practically everyone in Hollywood getting a chin-length chop, I never had Moore rocking the shorter look on my bingo card. That said, the messy bob that she popped out with in Milan this week is only making me wonder why she didn't go shorter sooner.

Moore is currently spending some time in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, and on Feb. 27, she was spotted on the front row at Gucci's runway show. But this wasn't just a regular Demi Moore sighting—this was a Demi-Moore-with-a-very-fresh-bob sighting. At the show, the Landman actor was seen wearing a tight, all-black, leather pantsuit and oversized sunglasses while her hair was cut just beneath her chin and styled in a messy, wet look. Moore's new bob is courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who called the cut the "Demi-tris BoB" on Instagram.

"I wanted to give Demi a very bold and fashion forward look for Demna’s show," Giannetos said in a press release. "I felt an amazing, short, above-the-shoulder bob with this very sleek wet texture would be perfect to complement her look. It’s a big change for Demi—we’ve never seen her like this before!"

Demi Moore shows off her chic, new hydro bob during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hydro bob is just another name for a wet bob, which typically has a glossy finish that looks wet even if it really isn't. Per celebrity hairstylist, Gregory Patterson, the hydro bob features "long, soft, wispy" layers, and it "comes alive more in how it's styled."

“Think of creating a really high-gloss polish that is intentionally shine-enhanced through finish products, but without looking overly wet,” he added. Bobs in all varieties took over the trend cycle last year, and they're only evolving and getting chicer and shorter this season. Patterson previously predicted that the hydro bob will be one of the top hair trends of the year, and it looks like that's already shaping up to be true. During Paris Haute Couture Week, Love Island's Olandria Carthen appeared at Rahul Mishra's Spring 2026 runway show with her hair styled in a combed-back, sleek hydro bob, and a few months before that, Sydney Sweeney wore the wet look while attending during GQs Men of the Year event.

Whether you're still considering getting a big chop or if you're looking for more ways to style the short cut you already have, read ahead for tips of recreating the hydro bob at home.

