Elizabeth Olsen's Curtain Bangs Are Making Me a Little Scissor Happy
Do I need bangs?
Every few weeks or so I see a hairstyle on a certain celebrity that makes me think, "Maybe I should get bangs." First it was Priyanka Chopra with her Wimbledon bangs back in July, and then it was Laura Dern and her fringe hairstyle at the Venice International Film Festival a month later. Now, it's Elizabeth Olsen's hair that's really selling it for me.
The Eternity actress attended a Swarovski event in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, where she wore a black, strapless jumpsuit that she paired with an opulent crystal necklace and matching earrings. But her jewels weren't the only things that caught my eye. Olsen's hair was styled in a bouncy blowout with a middle part and curtain bangs that perfectly framed her face, making her look effortlessly cool.
Bangs, no matter the type, are a simple and easy way to add some extra flair to any hairstyle, and plenty of other celebrities have hopped on the bangs train this year, even if it was just temporary. Kris Jenner, for example, just attended the All's Fair premiere last week wearing blunt bangs along with her chin-length bob, and Miley Cyrus rocked a set of micro bangs during an appearance earlier this summer.
If getting curtain bangs have suddenly become part of your fall beauty goals, read ahead for some styling essentials.
Add some life to hair that's on the flatter side with this texturizing spray that can lift your roots and give the illusion of volume.
