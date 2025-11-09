Hailey Bieber Enlists a Vintage Bob Mackie Sequin Gown and Saint Laurent Heels for a Bond Girl-Worthy Look
The Rhode founder attended Kris Jenner's Bond-themed 70th birthday party in style.
Throughout 2025, Hailey Bieber has been wearing a plethora of flawless archival outfits, including vintage Dior, Yves Saint Laurent from 1987, and '90s Gucci. For Kris Jenner's star-studded, James Bond-themed, 70th birthday party on Saturday, November 8, the Rhode founder selected a glittering vintage Bob Mackie masterpiece.
Bieber was photographed leaving the event—which took place at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's mansion—clutching a box of Dunkin' Donuts. The sweet snack was the ideal accoutrement to the makeup mogul's floor-length black sequin gown, which featured a bandage bodice cross-section and thick shoulder straps.
For footwear, the model wore a pair of $1,120 Saint Laurent Carole Satin Crystal-Strap Stiletto Sandals. A mesmerizing diamond necklace and a pair of large diamond stud earrings completed the Bond girl-worthy outfit.
On Instagram, Bieber shared two mirror selfies of her jaw-dropping outfit. The first snap revealed her holding her signature Rhode Lip Phone Case, complete with her Rhode Lip Tint of choice.
A second mirror selfie showed Bieber posing with best friend Kendall Jenner, who could be seen wearing a figure-hugging red dress for her mom's 70th birthday party.
While Hailey's husband Justin Bieber didn't appear to be in attendance, it's safe to say the Rhode founder's outfit was perfectly on-theme for the glamorous event.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.