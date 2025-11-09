Throughout 2025, Hailey Bieber has been wearing a plethora of flawless archival outfits, including vintage Dior, Yves Saint Laurent from 1987, and '90s Gucci. For Kris Jenner's star-studded, James Bond-themed, 70th birthday party on Saturday, November 8, the Rhode founder selected a glittering vintage Bob Mackie masterpiece.

Bieber was photographed leaving the event—which took place at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's mansion—clutching a box of Dunkin' Donuts. The sweet snack was the ideal accoutrement to the makeup mogul's floor-length black sequin gown, which featured a bandage bodice cross-section and thick shoulder straps.

Hailey Bieber wearing a vintage Bob Mackie black sequin gown to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. (Image credit: PGP / BACKGRID)

For footwear, the model wore a pair of $1,120 Saint Laurent Carole Satin Crystal-Strap Stiletto Sandals. A mesmerizing diamond necklace and a pair of large diamond stud earrings completed the Bond girl-worthy outfit.

Hailey Bieber pairs Saint Laurent heels with her Bob Mackie gown. (Image credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

On Instagram, Bieber shared two mirror selfies of her jaw-dropping outfit. The first snap revealed her holding her signature Rhode Lip Phone Case, complete with her Rhode Lip Tint of choice.

Hailey Bieber takes a photo of her Bob Mackie dress. (Image credit: Instagram/haileybieber)

A second mirror selfie showed Bieber posing with best friend Kendall Jenner, who could be seen wearing a figure-hugging red dress for her mom's 70th birthday party.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber pose together at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. (Image credit: Instagram/haileybieber)

While Hailey's husband Justin Bieber didn't appear to be in attendance, it's safe to say the Rhode founder's outfit was perfectly on-theme for the glamorous event.

