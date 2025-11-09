Hailey Bieber Enlists a Vintage Bob Mackie Sequin Gown and Saint Laurent Heels for a Bond Girl-Worthy Look

The Rhode founder attended Kris Jenner's Bond-themed 70th birthday party in style.

Hailey Bieber wears a vintage Bob Mackie dress and Saint Laurent pumps to attend Kris Jenner&#039;s 70th birthday party
(Image credit: PGP / BACKGRID)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Throughout 2025, Hailey Bieber has been wearing a plethora of flawless archival outfits, including vintage Dior, Yves Saint Laurent from 1987, and '90s Gucci. For Kris Jenner's star-studded, James Bond-themed, 70th birthday party on Saturday, November 8, the Rhode founder selected a glittering vintage Bob Mackie masterpiece.

Bieber was photographed leaving the event—which took place at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's mansion—clutching a box of Dunkin' Donuts. The sweet snack was the ideal accoutrement to the makeup mogul's floor-length black sequin gown, which featured a bandage bodice cross-section and thick shoulder straps.

Hailey Bieber wears a vintage Bob Mackie dress and Saint Laurent pumps to attend Kris Jenner&#039;s 70th birthday party

Hailey Bieber wearing a vintage Bob Mackie black sequin gown to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party.

(Image credit: PGP / BACKGRID)

For footwear, the model wore a pair of $1,120 Saint Laurent Carole Satin Crystal-Strap Stiletto Sandals. A mesmerizing diamond necklace and a pair of large diamond stud earrings completed the Bond girl-worthy outfit.

Hailey Bieber wears a vintage Bob Mackie dress and Saint Laurent pumps to attend Kris Jenner&#039;s 70th birthday party

Hailey Bieber pairs Saint Laurent heels with her Bob Mackie gown.

(Image credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

On Instagram, Bieber shared two mirror selfies of her jaw-dropping outfit. The first snap revealed her holding her signature Rhode Lip Phone Case, complete with her Rhode Lip Tint of choice.

Hailey Bieber wears a vintage Bob Mackie gown and poses with Kendall Jenner at Kris Jenner&#039;s 70th birthday party

Hailey Bieber takes a photo of her Bob Mackie dress.

(Image credit: Instagram/haileybieber)

A second mirror selfie showed Bieber posing with best friend Kendall Jenner, who could be seen wearing a figure-hugging red dress for her mom's 70th birthday party.

Hailey Bieber wears a vintage Bob Mackie gown and poses with Kendall Jenner at Kris Jenner&#039;s 70th birthday party

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber pose together at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party.

(Image credit: Instagram/haileybieber)

While Hailey's husband Justin Bieber didn't appear to be in attendance, it's safe to say the Rhode founder's outfit was perfectly on-theme for the glamorous event.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.