Ariana Grande is back in her Wicked era, and as a result, we are seeing many Glinda-inspired glam moments. On August 24, the singer shared a picture on Instagram with her fellow Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, as the duo continues to promoteWicked: For Good. For the occasion, Grande was dressed entirely in Glinda pink, wearing the most adorable strapless tulle dress and matching satin heels. That said, her hairstyle is what really brought the look home, and suddenly, I can picture Grande as a principal ballerina.

The singer’s hair was first styled into a sleek ponytail, presumably with the help of a strong-hold hair gel to keep flyaways at bay. The ends of her hair were then twisted and pinned into a neat bun, reminiscent of a ballerina’s style. The hairstyle was perfect for showcasing her elegant jewelry and soft pink makeup, which complemented her blush outfit beautifully.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Sleek buns are a staple hairstyle year-round, but they feel especially fitting for the hyper-feminine character that Ariana Grande plays in the movie. In real life, these updos are as functional as they are cute, transcending seasons, occasions, and trends—it’s one of those styles that looks good on anyone at any time. Need proof? Demi Lovato was spotted in sporting a sleek bun back in April (looking as chic as ever, might I add). In June, Nicole Ari Parker proved that curly girls can get in on the fun, too, while promoting And Just Like That. Most recently, Simone Biles wore the updo while spending time with a friend during a very travel-heavy summer. Clearly, a sleek bun is beauty versatility at its finest.

There’s a certain art to perfecting a slick back bun, so keep reading for the tools and formulas that will make recreating Grande’s updo wicked easy (see what I did there?).

