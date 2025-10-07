Jennifer Hudson is reflecting and looking damn good while doing so. On October 7, the EGOT-winning singer appeared on CBS Mornings, where she reflected on the success of her eponymous talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. For the event, Hudson wore an electric blue dress, paired with a white jacket, scarf, and shoes. However, it was her hair that truly completed the look, and suddenly, I want all the volumizing hairsprays I can get my hands on.

Hudson’s afro was left loose and free, framing her face beautifully. The already full hairstyle was made even more dramatic with an asymmetrical side part. Whether it’s her natural curl pattern or a braid-out, her coils were on full display, which only amplified the diva energy radiating from her. In addition to her hairstyle, Hudson’s nails were equally stunning. A blend of fall-toned hues with gilded details sat atop luxurious, long stiletto-shaped nails. Overall, she looks amazing, and I plan to add this entire look to my Pinterest board very soon.

Jennifer Hudson is seen on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An afro is the perfect high-impact hairstyle that suits almost any look and occasion. Naomi Campbell wore her version of the style on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, pairing it with stunning jewels and an even more marvelous gown. Doechii wore hers to the 2025 Met Gala, and just a few days ago, Tracee Ellis Ross sported a curled version at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

Even though I don’t wear my own afro out a ton, given that I’ve had one for all of my life, I’m pretty well-versed on how to care for it. Keep reading for tips on how to achieve a style similar to Hudson’s.