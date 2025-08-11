Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her New Afro Just In Time for the End of Summer
Coily girls, our queen has spoken.
Jennifer Hudson is cosplaying with an adorable little pixie, and I love every moment of it. On Aug. 9, the singer headlined the Whitney E. Houston Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta, where she paused to take pictures in front of the step-and-repeat before the festivities began. Every aspect of her look was perfect, including that stunning pink tulle dress she wore, but my favorite part was definitely her gorgeous hair.
Hudson’s strands remained curly and free-flowing, her afro fanning out like a halo around her head. A slightly off-center side part added a touch of asymmetry to the style, creating the illusion of a side bang. A few face-framing curly tendrils completed the look.
Afros are the perfect one-and-done look and are ideal for people who want low-maintenance styles in their hair arsenals. They’re also wonderful for giving hair a break from heat styles and any subsequent damage that can occur from frequent use of hot tools. However, the ease of styling an afro depends on several factors, like the health of the scalp, the porosity of the hair, and its hydration levels.
I’m personally a fan of waking up, fluffing my coils, and going about my day, but if you want your curls to be more uniform, there are a few products that can make this process easier. If you want to join the ranks of people like Hudson, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Doechii, and more, keep reading for the tips you’ll need to keep your afro in tip-top shape, just in time for the transition into fall.
A hydrating conditioner like this one should also be a non-negotiable.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.