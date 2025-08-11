Jennifer Hudson is cosplaying with an adorable little pixie, and I love every moment of it. On Aug. 9, the singer headlined the Whitney E. Houston Legacy of Love Gala in Atlanta, where she paused to take pictures in front of the step-and-repeat before the festivities began. Every aspect of her look was perfect, including that stunning pink tulle dress she wore, but my favorite part was definitely her gorgeous hair.

Hudson’s strands remained curly and free-flowing, her afro fanning out like a halo around her head. A slightly off-center side part added a touch of asymmetry to the style, creating the illusion of a side bang. A few face-framing curly tendrils completed the look.

Jennifer Hudson attends The Whitney Houston 40th Anniversary In Music And Entertainment Gala at St Regis Hotel on August 09, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Afros are the perfect one-and-done look and are ideal for people who want low-maintenance styles in their hair arsenals. They’re also wonderful for giving hair a break from heat styles and any subsequent damage that can occur from frequent use of hot tools. However, the ease of styling an afro depends on several factors, like the health of the scalp, the porosity of the hair, and its hydration levels.

I’m personally a fan of waking up, fluffing my coils, and going about my day, but if you want your curls to be more uniform, there are a few products that can make this process easier. If you want to join the ranks of people like Hudson, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Doechii, and more, keep reading for the tips you’ll need to keep your afro in tip-top shape, just in time for the transition into fall.