Jennifer Lawrence’s new glam era is truly something to behold. On November 16, the actress attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles wearing a custom Dior gown. The Oscar winner was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour, an aesthetic that her wavy hair and sultry makeup details brought full circle.

To start, Lawrence’s hair was the epitome of ethereal beauty. Waves flowed over her shoulders, stopping just below the off-shoulder sleeves of her gown. The style beautifully highlighted the nuances in her blonde hair color, and her brunette shadow roots blended seamlessly with the rest of her locks. The glass-like shine that finished the look complemented her makeup perfectly.

Her brown smokey eye was one of my favorite parts of her glam, made even more striking by the warm-toned pink lip color she paired with it. A pearlescent, cream-colored manicure completed the monochromatic look.

Jennifer Lawrence at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wavy hairstyles are one of the most popular and stylish looks for evening events, especially for the Hollywood set during award season. The key to nailing the look for more formal occasions is to veer away from the beach-y route and lean more towards the structured end, almost to the point of looking curled but not quite going all the way there.

It’s a minimal beauty detail that makes all the difference, as proven by Lawrence’s stunning arrival on the red carpet. Of course, there are numerous ways to achieve this wavy hairstyle, so keep reading to see the products I recommend for a fun DIY moment at home.

