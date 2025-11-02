Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Khaite Jeans for a Custom Dior Gown and a Fforme Runway Dress

Jennifer Lawrence is currently promoting her new movie, Die My Love, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson. For a press day in New York on Saturday, November 1, the Oscar-winning actress wore three completely different outfits, including a head-to-toe Khaite look and a custom Dior LBD.

For a daytime screening of Die My Love, Lawrence wore a pair of Khaite Farley Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, which she paired with a Khaite Gloria Printed Chiffon Shirt Dress. The brand's sold-out Khaite Saraphina Haircalf Jacket was the ideal outerwear to pair with her dress and jeans.

For accessories, Lawrence opted for a sold-out Khaite Empire Leather Belt, which retails for $680 and features gold hardware, a $4,125 Yi Collection Pyramid Large Ring, and a pair of Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1961C Sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a head-to-toe Khaite outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

For the New York red carpet premiere of Die My Love, Lawrence changed into a custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson gown. The LBD featured a wavy off-the-shoulder neckline, and a thigh-high leg split. The Hunger Games star completed her outfit with a David Webb Black Enamel and Diamond Necklace and a pair of Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Suede Slingback Pumps.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a custom Dior gown. (Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

MANOLO BLAHNIK Carolyne 50 Embroidered Silk Crepe De Chine Slingback Pumps $675 at NET-A-PORTER

For her third and final outfit of the day, Lawrence tapped Fforme's SS26 Collection. The actress paired the label's LUMI Long Pleated Dress With Lace and a Parachute Trench in Ink Blue. She accessorized the sleek outfit with The Row's Sally Bag in Leather and a pair of Aquazzura Sting Sandals.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Fforme dress. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

For jewelry, Lawrence chose Jessica McCormack's $28,000 Rush Hour 'til Late White Gold 0.70Ct Diamond Earrings and the designer's $11,150 Rush Hour 'til Late White Gold 0.30Ct Diamond Earrings.

Despite having three quick outfit changes, Lawrence's style remained chic and effortless, as always.

