Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Khaite Jeans for a Custom Dior Gown and a Fforme Runway Dress
Her accessories included Aquazzura sandals and a sold-out The Row bag.
Jennifer Lawrence is currently promoting her new movie, Die My Love, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson. For a press day in New York on Saturday, November 1, the Oscar-winning actress wore three completely different outfits, including a head-to-toe Khaite look and a custom Dior LBD.
For a daytime screening of Die My Love, Lawrence wore a pair of Khaite Farley Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, which she paired with a Khaite Gloria Printed Chiffon Shirt Dress. The brand's sold-out Khaite Saraphina Haircalf Jacket was the ideal outerwear to pair with her dress and jeans.
For accessories, Lawrence opted for a sold-out Khaite Empire Leather Belt, which retails for $680 and features gold hardware, a $4,125 Yi Collection Pyramid Large Ring, and a pair of Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1961C Sunglasses.
For the New York red carpet premiere of Die My Love, Lawrence changed into a custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson gown. The LBD featured a wavy off-the-shoulder neckline, and a thigh-high leg split. The Hunger Games star completed her outfit with a David Webb Black Enamel and Diamond Necklace and a pair of Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Suede Slingback Pumps.
For her third and final outfit of the day, Lawrence tapped Fforme's SS26 Collection. The actress paired the label's LUMI Long Pleated Dress With Lace and a Parachute Trench in Ink Blue. She accessorized the sleek outfit with The Row's Sally Bag in Leather and a pair of Aquazzura Sting Sandals.
For jewelry, Lawrence chose Jessica McCormack's $28,000 Rush Hour 'til Late White Gold 0.70Ct Diamond Earrings and the designer's $11,150 Rush Hour 'til Late White Gold 0.30Ct Diamond Earrings.
Despite having three quick outfit changes, Lawrence's style remained chic and effortless, as always.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.