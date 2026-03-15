Ever since Mikey Madison won Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars (at just 25, no less) for her role as Ani in Anora, I’ve been curious what her next Academy Awards red carpet moment would look like. Tonight, Sunday, March 15, the actress returns to the Dolby Theatre—as a 2026 presenter—and if there’s one thing Madison consistently gets right on the red carpet, it’s the hair. This year she did a complete 180. Madison arrived with long, dark, tousled waves and a dramatic deep side part, a much sultrier shift from last year’s sleek bun and soft baby-pink glam.

The deep side part and glossy, brushed-out waves feel very Old Hollywood, with a slightly undone twist that reads cooler for 2026. Paired with fresh, understated makeup—luminous skin, softly defined eyes, and a muted rose lip—the overall effect feels undeniably seductive. And that vampy red, high-slit gown really drives the mood home.

For the occasion, Madison worked with her go-to hairstylist, Rena Calhoun, who tells me that the goal was to match the richness of Madison's dress. "She’s such a star, and we really just wanted her to exude that feeling," Calhoun says. "She’s in a gorgeous velvet custom Dior gown; I knew I wanted the finish of the hair to feel just as rich and luxurious."

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Rena Calhoun teases Mikey Madison's hair and dress for the Oscars. (Image credit: IG @rena.calhoun)

Mikey Madison, last Year, at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calhoun created the hairstyle using Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris, the brand’s luxury haircare extension of its iconic skincare line. The formulas focus on scalp health and lightweight shine—two things that become especially noticeable under the unforgiving lights of the Oscars carpet. Shop her red carpet look, below.

Shop Madison's Hair Essentials at the 2026 Oscars

Rena Calhoun teases Mikey Madison's hair routine for the Oscars. (Image credit: IG @rena.calhoun)

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