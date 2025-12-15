If you weren't already convinced that the short hair obsession of 2025 is going to carry over into the new year, allow me to present: Hailey Bieber and her brand new lob haircut.

I'm not sure if there's a better way to kick off the last truly busy workweek of December (hurry up, I need some vacation time) than seeing Mrs. Bieber rocking a freshly shorn 'do, but thanks to her veteran stylist Justine Marjan, this Monday is ripe with new winter haircut inspiration. The Rhode co-founder's selfie photo showed off her signature teddy bear brunette hair, which was trimmed to just above her shoulders, and ever-so-slightly grazed her long sleeve black t-shirt. Marjan's fellow stylist, Amanda Lee, styled Bieber's hair to have some nice natural wave at the mid-length and base, minimal volume on top, with a center part and subtly curled ends.

The flippy bob look has been the most popular retro hairstyle of the past few months, with everyone from Allison Janney to Tyla seen wearing sassy, flipped out ends. It's a sweeter rendition of the sharp, cunty bobs that we've watched hypnotize the Hollywood set throughout the summer and fall—which are characterized by severe, blunt ends that hug the jawline—and a bit more forgiving if you're either growing out a bob, playing in the lob pool, or you're just strapped for time and overdue for a trim (no judgement). Adding in a few waves and soft curls is a quick and easy way to refresh your cut, no matter how short you like to wear your lob or bob, and give it a stylish boost on day two or three post-wash. It's also my favorite way to wear my hair during the holiday season if I'm hesitant to try an updo style on my own. Lived in and ultra glossy? Please and thank you.

So, if you're looking for a new way to style your lob or bob, take a cue from Bieber and her hairstylist team and keep scrolling for a few essentials to transform your lackluster locks into a shiny, flipped out style at home—no glam team required.

