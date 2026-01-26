Katie Holmes Embraces the Argyle Sweater Trend With $199 Boden Knit in L.A.
She left her neutrals back in New York.
Katie Holmes has been noticeably absent from New York City's street style since mid-December. After an almost two-month hiatus, the fashion muse finally resurfaced—not in her Manhattan neighborhood, but in downtown L.A.
It looks like Holmes didn't pack her neutral city It girl uniform for her trip to the West Coast. Instead, she was spotted on January 25 running errands in a bright knit from beloved British brand Boden. The $199 Anastasia Sweater—made from a cashmere and featuring a trending argyle pattern—is brand new for the Spring 2026 season, and comes in two vibrant color combinations. Holmes chose the more maximalist one, dubbed the Harlequin.
The actor paired the multicolor top with black, straight-leg trousers. Even her footwear got the "don't outshine the sweater" memo: The ballet flat enthusiast opted for a glove-like leather pair, also in black. A label-less shoulder bag and square-shaped sunglasses served as Holmes's only accessories.
We haven't seen Holmes wear Boden publicly until now, but the brand's charming catalog of colorful knitwear, preppy prints, and cheeky accessories feel right up her sartorial alley. Plus, celebrities love it. Its basics have ended up in the closets of Jessica Alba, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, and even Princess Kate.
In April 2025, the British royal sold out the $155 Longline Linen Safari Shirt within hours, a fate shared by Alba and the $199 Hampstead Ponte Twill Blazer. The brand's Hampton Blazer, meanwhile, has earned multiple five-star reviews from happy customers—including Marie Claire.
Let's see if Holmes will leave a review before sweater weather's end.
Shop Diamond Sweaters Inspired by Katie Holmes
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.