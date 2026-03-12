Emma Chamberlain's blonde pixie cut has become her signature look over the last year, but now she's swapping her cropped cut for something with a little more grungy: a mullet.

The 24-year-old was a guest on The Tonight Show this week, where she wore a silky, cream blouse with draped sleeves, a high neck, and shoulder pads along with a black, patent leather midi skirt. The outfit itself gave "office siren from the '80s," a theme that she doubled down on with her glam for the night. Chamberlain has been wearing her hair in a bleached blonde pixie cut for the better part of a year, and instead of letting it grow out into a bixie cut, she's transformed the look into a baby mullet with short bangs and hair that's just long enough to graze the back of her neck. Her mullet for Wednesday night's show had a slightly glossy finish and was complete with a very light flip at the ends. She paired the look with grungy eye makeup and a peachy lip color.

Short hair has been having a major moment over the last year as an increasing amount of celebrities continue to trade in their longer lengths for cropped cuts like the micro bob, the pixie, and even the bixie. The bobs taking over the trend cycle this year are only getting shorter, and experts are predicting that grown-out pixies will be some of the most popular haircuts to emerge this spring.

“The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” hairstylist Joel Warren previously told MC. Aside from being a daring cut that's suitable for most face shapes, the pixie cut is also a convenient way to get rid of damaged and over-processed ends, as well as hair that you may not want sitting on your neck as we head into warm weather season.

If you're considering going for the chop and wearing a pixie cut or a baby mullet this season, read ahead for some styling recommendations.