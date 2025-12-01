Emma Mackey's Red Carpet Bob Means Business

Emma Mackey's latest red carpet look is showing me exactly why I'd trust a woman wearing a bob with my life.

The actress attended a special screening of her upcoming film, Ella McCay, in London on Nov. 24, where she wore a black blazer cinched at the waist and a plunging neckline, paired with an asymmetric yellow skirt and sheer black tights. Her outfit was all business, and so was her glam: on her face, she wore black eyeliner with a short wing, a light cheek tint, and a pinkish lip color. As for her hair? Mackey's blunt bob received the cool-girl treatment, with very soft waves, curtain bangs, and a middle part.

Emma Mackey attends a UK screening of "Ella McCay" in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob still reigns supreme as one of 2025's most popular haircuts. Many celebrities, like Jenna Bush Hager and Michelle Williams, joined the trend earlier this spring, and after spending some time with longer tresses, Mackey followed suit with a chop shortly after.

The great thing about bobs is that, aside from being a great and stylish way to get rid of a few extra inches of damage if need be, they're also pretty easy to style on your own at home. If you've been thinking of taking the plunge and joining The Bob Club, but you need some styling inspiration, read ahead to shop for a few tools that'll come in handy.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Styleswitch Ionic Multi-Styler & Hair Dryer $174.99 at Sephora Use this multi-use styler to give yourself a blowout, then switch over to the smoothing attachment to straighten out your hair or add a few waves. Odele Air Dry Styler for Light Moisture, Definition + Shine $11.99 at Ulta Beauty This styling cream will add some extra moisture to your hair before you blow it out. Olaplex Volumizing Hair Heat Protective Weightless Blowout Mist Spray on some of this blowout mist before styling—it'll add a bit of volume to your hair while also protecting it from heat damage. Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil $30 at Sephora Avoid frizz and give yourself a smooth finish with this hydrating oil. amika Rising Star Volumizing Finishing Spray $30 at Sephora Fake the voluminous look with this hairspray that gives the hair a lifted look from the roots.