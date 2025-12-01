Emma Mackey's Red Carpet Bob Means Business
I dream of this volume.
Emma Mackey's latest red carpet look is showing me exactly why I'd trust a woman wearing a bob with my life.
The actress attended a special screening of her upcoming film, Ella McCay, in London on Nov. 24, where she wore a black blazer cinched at the waist and a plunging neckline, paired with an asymmetric yellow skirt and sheer black tights. Her outfit was all business, and so was her glam: on her face, she wore black eyeliner with a short wing, a light cheek tint, and a pinkish lip color. As for her hair? Mackey's blunt bob received the cool-girl treatment, with very soft waves, curtain bangs, and a middle part.
The bob still reigns supreme as one of 2025's most popular haircuts. Many celebrities, like Jenna Bush Hager and Michelle Williams, joined the trend earlier this spring, and after spending some time with longer tresses, Mackey followed suit with a chop shortly after.
The great thing about bobs is that, aside from being a great and stylish way to get rid of a few extra inches of damage if need be, they're also pretty easy to style on your own at home. If you've been thinking of taking the plunge and joining The Bob Club, but you need some styling inspiration, read ahead to shop for a few tools that'll come in handy.
Use this multi-use styler to give yourself a blowout, then switch over to the smoothing attachment to straighten out your hair or add a few waves.
Avoid frizz and give yourself a smooth finish with this hydrating oil.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.