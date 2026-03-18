"The Drama"'s Red Carpet Premiere Is All About Zendaya's Sleek Bixie
My new bridal muse.
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Zendaya is really putting her bixie haircut to work these days. The press tour for The Drama, the upcoming wedding movie the actress is starring in alongside Robert Pattinson, has officially commenced, and she's already giving me a masterclass on all the fresh ways to style a short haircut.
The Drama's red carpet premiere took place on March 17 in Los Angeles. Being the ultimate method dresser, Zendaya really leaned into the bridal theme by wearing the white satin Vivienne Westwood gown that she wore to the 2015 Academy Awards, which her longtime stylist, Law Roach, said was a way for them to honor the "something old" component of the famous wedding rhyme that signifies good luck in marriage. But technically, she also wore "something new" last night: her bixie haircut.
After stepping out at Paris Fashion Week in September with a long bob, the actress shed a few more inches a few months later by debuting an even shorter haircut. On a handful of recent occasions, Zendaya's worn her bixie cut in its natural texture, but last night, she wore her hair in a blown-out, silky style courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen. The look featured a deep side part along with a side bang and two retro kiss curls on either side of her face. Her makeup was also worthy of a little commotion, as she wore dewy foundation, warm eyeshadow, a berry lip color, and a rich blush shade on her cheeks.Article continues below
Bixie cuts are having a big moment right now. Before officially debuting a bob at the Oscars, Emma Stone spent the bulk of last year wearing her hair at bixie length, as have others like Sarah Paulson and Lily Collins. It's the perfect way to play around with a cropped look without having to get rid of too much length, and it's bound to be one of the many hairstyles people turn to for their upcoming spring hair refreshes.
“The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” hairstylist Joel Warren previously told MC. “It should look effortless, not overly styled.”
If you think a bixie cut is in your future, read ahead for some styling tips.
Start off by getting the hair as straight as possible with a blowout.
Get the sleek and straight look with a ceramic flat iron. This one has adjustable heat settings so that you can customize the temperature.
Give yourself a glossy, high-shine finish with a few pumps of a silky serum.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.