Kristen Stewart is giving me the grungy hairstyle inspiration that I can only dream of recreating. On November 30th, the actress was seen in New York City, appearing to head to the BAFTA screening of her latest film, The Chronology of Water, in which she makes her directorial debut. For the event, the actress wore a black leather jacket, matching jeans, and a white T-shirt. Even with the classic ensemble that she wore, I kept gravitating toward her next-level cool haircut.

​At first glance, you'll see Stewart’s micro bangs and wavy hair. Take a closer look, and you’ll see the real star of the show: her undercut. Stewart bucked tradition with this already edgy haircut in a way that only she can. Instead of shaving the hair closer to the nape of her neck, as is customary with this look, Stewart shaved the right side of her head, almost creating the illusion that she had just tucked her hair behind her ear. It’s a haircut that she’s been rocking for a few weeks now, though she usually pairs it with some sort of updo to show off the buzzed area.

Stewart appeared to skip makeup in favor of a fresh face, the perfect complement to that cool-girl vibe she had going on.

Kristen Stewart seen in Manhattan on November 30, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no “right” way to style the look, as Stewart’s many variations over the past few weeks prove. While I never recommend DIYing a haircut, there are plenty of products that can help you maintain an undercut at home. Keep reading to see a few of my favorites on the market.