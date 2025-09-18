Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

Mariska Hargitay is the new face of Cetaphil, and it’s a role that feels like kismet for the acclaimed actor. “This is a science-backed brand launching something that is actually ground-breaking and innovative in the beauty space,” Hargitay tells me in our sit-down interview. “I also have a soft spot in my heart for Cetaphil,” she adds, sharing that this was the brand her best friend’s mother used regularly. “I’d go over to Angelique’s house, and her mom was very particular and very perfect, and they always had Cetaphil,” she says. Thus, a multi-year love affair with the brand was born.

​Fast forward to 2025, and Hargitay is the spokesperson for the brand’s latest launch, the Skin Activator Hydrating & Firming line. With three moisturizing products included in the collection—a multi-use cream for the face, neck, and body, a body cream, and a firming lotion—Hargitay had a hard time choosing a favorite. However, she did have a standout ingredient that she could not stop gushing about. “This line has a lot of mandelic acid in it, and it’s essentially what makes up the 'skin activator complex’ that is the key to this entire line,” she tells me. “Essentially, as you age, skin cell turnover starts to slow down, and this can lead to things like lines, texture, dull skin, et cetera. The activator is like a wake-up call for your cells, and it really makes a difference in traits that come from mature, thinning skin. I’ve been loving how soft my skin has been from using this line.”

​Yes, Hargitay is a bit of a beauty fanatic, so as soon as she said those words, I knew that the other gems she was about to share would be worth their weight in gold. Additionally, as one of the stars of one of the longest-running shows in history, she has picked up a tip or two from some of the world's best makeup artists and hairstylists, so there’s beauty advice here for everyone. Keep reading to see the beauty products and routines that Hargitay swears by to get In The Mood.

“Expect a miracle today, and I already have everything I need. I believe we have so much inside us that we don't tap into, and we tend to distrust our inner wisdom. When we are still, an inner voice speaks to us and guides us in the right direction. This mindset just helps me tap into an expectation of abundance.”

“I’m more of a bath girl. I love a beeswax candle, but I also am loyal to my mint and fig candles from Trudon, so I’m not sure if I’m ever going to give those up. Other than that, I love plants or flowers, just something around me that’s alive and growing. I think it's so healing.”

"Magnesium supplements or sprays."

“It’s an oil called Ilary. It’s the best. People stop me on the street to ask what I’m wearing all the time.”

“I love smokey eyes with a little black on the waterline, nude lip, and lots of gloss. Plus very natural, hydrated, and glowy skin.”

"Big, voluminous, messy rock 'n roll curls."

"A red nail polish from Chanel. I don’t fully remember the name." (Editor’s note: don’t worry, we found it.)

"Grandchildren. And firm, hydrated skin."

"Taking baths and getting your heart rate up. I feel so empowered after I go for a run or a really long walk. Moving your body helps release so much anxiety.”

