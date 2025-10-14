Bella Hadid's Floral Bun Aces the Fall Hair Accessory Trend
Bella Hadid, the queen of hidden hair surprises, strikes again. On October 13, the model posted a photo dump on her Instagram account, sharing her recent trip to London to celebrate the launch of her fragrance brand, Orebella, at the UK-based retailer Look Fantastic. For the event, Hadid wore a stunning champagne-colored dress, which she paired with silver, pointed-toe heels. Even though she shimmered and shined all the way to the event, my eyes kept being drawn to her floral bun hairstyle. The updo offered a fun peek-a-boo moment, which made my impatience for holiday hair season ten times worse.
Hadid’s blonde hair was styled into a sleek bun, a style that the model has been spotted in numerous times. When she turned to the side, not only did she showcase the detail of the updo, but she also displayed beautiful white rose accents. The flowers were wrapped around the base of her bun, causing each bud to sit at different angles, almost like a hair crown. A sheer, milky pink manicure finished the look.
Slick-back buns largely defined the clean-girl era of the last few years, and many celebrities have long championed the look. That said, the hidden hair detail is now getting its own moment after being seen on Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor-Joy, and, of course, Hadid herself. Combining the two was a genius move by the model, and that simple floral hair accessory brought new life to what was otherwise a simple style.
I’ve recently become a big fan of a good hair accessory, so if you’re looking for hair gems that will enhance any look, keep reading for the best suggestions to add to your hair kit.
One of the key parts of this hairstyle is hair gel, so it's essential to have some ready when recreating this look.
Another nonnegotiable for a slick-back bun? A boar-bristle hair brush.
These hair clips can also give a similar floral effect for your next updo.
