Kerry Washington is one of my favorite sources of beauty inspiration, and her latest look proves why. On Sept. 25, the actress was spotted in Italy attending Milan Fashion Week. For the Prada show, Washington wore a darling sheer skirt and tank top combo, finishing the look with brown pumps. However, I was especially drawn to her sleek hairstyle, which perfectly complemented her elegant outfit.

Washington’s hair was pulled into a high ponytail, then twisted, wrapped around itself, and tucked to form an elegant bun. The front of the actress’s hair was completely slicked back—I’m talking not a single hair out of place—probably thanks to a generous amount of hair gel and maybe even a flyaway balm. This hairstyle let her natural features shine, showing off her monochromatic makeup in the process.

Kerry Washington is seen during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Week on September 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleek bun hairstyles are as timeless as they are trendy, and they’re an easy way to look and feel put together without using hot tools or the many products needed for heat styling. That said, there’s no one right way to create a slicked-back bun, as your technique will vary based on your hair type, the look you’re trying to achieve, and even the tools you have on hand. For example, Tessa Thompson’s recent take might appeal more to you than Latto’s. Even then, you can mix things up and draw inspiration from simpler versions of the style, like those worn by Washington and Hailey Bieber.

Still, there are a few products that are universally effective for creating a sleek updo like Washington’s, so keep reading for the ones I recommend.