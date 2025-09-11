Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has never experienced a bad hair day. On Sept. 10, the actress was seen in New York City during Fashion Week festivities, accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. While she looked like she could be a model on the numerous runways showcasing designer labels, my attention was drawn to her perfectly shiny hair.

Sporting the blowout of my dreams, Chopra’s hair appeared to be lightly curled before being brushed out, creating a waterfall wave effect. Her bangs were styled away from her face, adding gorgeous volume that highlighted her subtle but stunning brown-toned makeup. The style also gave her highlights an almost peek-a-boo effect, making her hair look incredibly shiny. In short? Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is about to be on mood boards everywhere come fall.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are seen on September 10, 2025 during New York Fashion Week in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blowouts are an easy way to look polished without seeming like you’re trying too hard. They are the perfect go-to hairstyle for date nights, vacations, or, as Chopra-Jonas has proven, formal events like New York Fashion Week. It’s a hairstyle beloved by numerous other celebrities like Tate McCrae and Alex Cooper, and it’s easy enough that the average person, who doesn’t have a dedicated glam team, can recreate it at home.

The best part is that you can achieve this look with or without heat tools, making it an ideal low-maintenance option, especially if you're trying to restore your hair’s health. Of course, you’ll need the right products to do it, so keep reading for the editor-approved roadmap to Priyanka Chopra-Jonas' hair.

