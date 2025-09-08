Tate McRae’s Shiny Blowout Is the Epitome of Expensive-Looking Hair
Combined with the sheer outfit? 10/10.
There are celebrities with blowouts, and then there’s Tate McRae. On Sept. 7, the singer attended the VMAs after-party at Crane Club in New York City wearing a stunning cut-out bodysuit that felt fit for the budding superstar. Still, what caught my eye the most was her fresh blowout, which made her hair look like a glistening waterfall.
Let’s start with her hair color, shall we? McRae has mastered the art of the chunky highlight, skillfully blending deep brunette, bronde, and bright blonde shades. The result is a halo-like effect around her face, enhanced further by her blowout. This style features loose curls that highlight McRae’s subtle layers, which fall perfectly over her shoulders thanks to a slightly off-center middle part. Save for a pair of large, black sunglasses, she wore no other accessories, letting her daring one-piece and stunning hair garner all the attention they deserved.
Blowouts are a sure way to give your hair some extra volume, without committing to full-on structured curls. They’re more low-key and effortless—perfect for those who want to look like they just woke up and rolled out of bed looking fabulous. Plus, they’re also a perfect heat-free hairstyle to keep up with daily. So, if the upcoming fall and winter months are about restoring your strands, this is a wonderful style to keep in your back pocket.
Thankfully, blowouts are easier than ever to achieve and maintain at home, so if McCrae’s new ‘do has inspired you to give blowouts a try, keep reading for the products that will make your styling sessions much easier.
