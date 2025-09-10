Selena Gomez is back in New York City, and of course, she’s serving up a ton of beauty inspiration as she makes her rounds. On September 9, the actress was spotted at Hudson Yards after taping a segment for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she promoted the fifth season of her hit series, Only Murders in the Building. Right after that, she did a quick outfit change but kept her glam intact, showcasing the versatility of one of my favorite hairstyles of all time: the chignon.

The look, created by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, perfectly enhanced Gomez’s features, which is a hallmark of good updo hairstyles. Hers, in particular, was styled after Campora washed her hair, then dried it in an upward motion to add volume and texture for the hair ties to grip. After creating a sleek high ponytail, Campora curled her hair ends, added a net, and an oval-shaped chignon—one of the most timeless bridal hairstyles—coincidentally, while Gomez is planning her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco. I don’t know about you, but this feels like a huge sneak peek.

Selena Gomez seen in Hudson Yards on September 09, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chignons are an elevated version of a bun, often creating intricate patterns and styles to take the classic technique to new heights. That being said, a traditional bun remains one of the most versatile hairstyles to keep in mind for fall, and if you don’t believe me, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are proof. Simone Biles wore a simple yet functional version of the style while hanging out with a friend last month. Aimee Lou Wood was seen with a teased version of the hairstyle in June for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tracee Ellis Ross even wore a cornrowed style for the African American Film Festival. In short, buns are like your favorite leather jacket: cool, chic, and can work with practically anything.

​Chignons can be a bit harder to master, but with the right tools and products, anything is possible. Keep reading for tips on how to get Gomez’s look for your next night out.

