Selena Gomez’s Chignon Elevates the Classic Bun for Fall
It's a chic twist on a timeless style.
Selena Gomez is back in New York City, and of course, she’s serving up a ton of beauty inspiration as she makes her rounds. On September 9, the actress was spotted at Hudson Yards after taping a segment for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she promoted the fifth season of her hit series, Only Murders in the Building. Right after that, she did a quick outfit change but kept her glam intact, showcasing the versatility of one of my favorite hairstyles of all time: the chignon.
The look, created by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, perfectly enhanced Gomez’s features, which is a hallmark of good updo hairstyles. Hers, in particular, was styled after Campora washed her hair, then dried it in an upward motion to add volume and texture for the hair ties to grip. After creating a sleek high ponytail, Campora curled her hair ends, added a net, and an oval-shaped chignon—one of the most timeless bridal hairstyles—coincidentally, while Gomez is planning her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco. I don’t know about you, but this feels like a huge sneak peek.
Chignons are an elevated version of a bun, often creating intricate patterns and styles to take the classic technique to new heights. That being said, a traditional bun remains one of the most versatile hairstyles to keep in mind for fall, and if you don’t believe me, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are proof. Simone Biles wore a simple yet functional version of the style while hanging out with a friend last month. Aimee Lou Wood was seen with a teased version of the hairstyle in June for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tracee Ellis Ross even wore a cornrowed style for the African American Film Festival. In short, buns are like your favorite leather jacket: cool, chic, and can work with practically anything.
Chignons can be a bit harder to master, but with the right tools and products, anything is possible. Keep reading for tips on how to get Gomez’s look for your next night out.
For Gomez's enviable shine, use a hair oil like this one. You deserve a little luxury in your hair routine.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.