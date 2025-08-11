I’m convinced that no one has more fun with cornrows than Tracee Ellis Ross. On August 10, the entrepreneur shared her weekly photo dump on Instagram, this time featuring her time on Martha’s Vineyard, where she attended the African American Film Festival. While promoting her new show, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, the star was, of course, dressed to the nines in an off-the-runway Givenchy Fall 2025 dress. Still, it was her perfect protective style that was the cherry on top.

For her look, Ross chose a hairstyle she has worn before, and it remains just as stylish as it was when I first saw her in it. Her hair was divided into six evenly spaced sections around her head. Then, each section was cornrowed straight back, with the ends gathered into a ponytail. Lastly, that low ponytail was tucked into a bun, allowing her makeup and accessories to stand out.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) A photo posted by on

Cornrows are a year-round favorite, but they move to the top of my list during the warmer summer months, and make a great transitional style into fall. Not only do they let you skip styling your hair completely for weeks, but some cornrows look even better the longer you keep them in. Ross is the latest to showcase the versatility of this protective style, following in the footsteps of people like Tyla, who was seen in floor-length stitch braids just a few weeks ago.

Ross’s version of the protective style is one of my favorite cornrow iterations. That said, the key to a long-lasting protective style is how well you keep up with your at-home maintenance. Keep reading for the products you’ll need to keep on hand for a cornrow hairstyle that's as chic as Tracee Ellis Ross’s.