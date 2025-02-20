Selena Gomez Says Yes to a Bridal White Tweed Mini Dress and Gold Pumps
The Rare Beauty billionaire brought bridal fashion to work in London.
Selena Gomez hasn't started planning her wedding yet, per the Emilia Pérez star's recent chat with Interview Magazine. Fear not, Selenators—the delay has nothing to do with cold feet. Rather, she simply wants to soak up the joy of being newly engaged to producer Benny Blanco. But in a sartorial sense, at least, her bridal era is already well underway.
On Feb. 20, the billionaire showed off her latest fashion coup during a trip to luxury beauty retailer Space NK in London. Clad in an ivory bouclé-tweed mini dress with long sleeves, a square neckline, and pearl-trimmed pockets, she looked every bit the bride-to-be. Metallic thread imbued the dress with a subtle river of shimmer à la the iconic tweed stylings of Chanel. The tulip-style skirt, on the other hand, recalls archival Christian Dior creations. But the angelic white frock actually comes courtesy of British-Lebanese designer Nadine Merabi, who specializes in engagement and bachelorette party attire as well as gowns for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and honeymoons.
In lieu of an obvious shoe choice—like white kitten heels, prim ballet flats, or strappy sandals—the Rare Beauty mogul went another route. In a nod to the soft sparkle woven throughout the dress, stylist Erin Walsh instead selected a pair of pointy metallic gold pumps. Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman, and Gianvito Rossi are likely suspects for the shiny heel, but just between us, a very close dupe can be found at a much lower price point from Sam Edelman.
It's not unusual for Gomez to wear alabaster for work events, whether promoting Rare Beauty launches in a crisp white pantsuit or discussing the power of social connection at a global summit in a cream-colored sundress. All-white outfits are universally flattering and suitable for practically every context. But I think we can all agree Gomez's real-life rom-com plot has infused the look with a little extra symbolism as of late.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
In Rare Announcement, Kensington Palace Changes Stance on Princess Kate’s Royal Duties
The Prince and Princess of Wales are marking "a new chapter," one royal expert tells 'Marie Claire.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Your Colorist Knows That the Secret to Expensive-Looking, Ultra-Shiny Hair Is This 10-Minute DIY Treatment
Crank the shine all the way up.
By Taylore Glynn Published
-
The Daughter of Princess Kate's "Rock" Could Be Getting a Royal Role
With a shrinking number of senior royals, Lady Louise might be given a role.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber Debuts a New Ring Honoring Baby Jack Blues With $1,980-Worth of Diamonds
Nothing says "I love you" like $1,980-worth of diamonds.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Is The Row's Margaux Bag Discontinued—or Just Rumored to Be?
Fashion conspiracies are swirling around the best-selling style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Gets Down to Business in a Chocolate Brown Power Suit and Mini Briefcase
The star's business trip to Dubai began with sultry Saint Laurent suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Co-Sign the Pinstripe Trend in Matching Gray Power Suits
The pair coordinated in pinstripes and oversize office-ready suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Perfectly Matches Her Fluffy Red Coat and Dress to Her Rare Lipstick
She heard "lady in red" and ran with it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Skips 2025 Sneaker Trends for Her Eternal Adidas Sambas
The model put her winter outfit formula to work while running errands in Los Angeles.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 11 Best 2025 BAFTAs Red Carpet Looks Shift Awards Season Into High-Fashion Gear
Even without Princess Kate, the carpet had regal energy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Matches Her 2025 BAFTAs Schiaparelli Dress to Her Marquise Diamond Engagement Ring
She's the most stylish bride-to-be in history.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published