Selena Gomez Says Yes to a Bridal White Tweed Mini Dress and Gold Pumps

The Rare Beauty billionaire brought bridal fashion to work in London.

Selena Gomez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Selena Gomez hasn't started planning her wedding yet, per the Emilia Pérez star's recent chat with Interview Magazine. Fear not, Selenators—the delay has nothing to do with cold feet. Rather, she simply wants to soak up the joy of being newly engaged to producer Benny Blanco. But in a sartorial sense, at least, her bridal era is already well underway.

On Feb. 20, the billionaire showed off her latest fashion coup during a trip to luxury beauty retailer Space NK in London. Clad in an ivory bouclé-tweed mini dress with long sleeves, a square neckline, and pearl-trimmed pockets, she looked every bit the bride-to-be. Metallic thread imbued the dress with a subtle river of shimmer à la the iconic tweed stylings of Chanel. The tulip-style skirt, on the other hand, recalls archival Christian Dior creations. But the angelic white frock actually comes courtesy of British-Lebanese designer Nadine Merabi, who specializes in engagement and bachelorette party attire as well as gowns for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and honeymoons.

A photo of Selena Gomez posing in a Nadine Merabi white tweed mini dress and gold pumps.

Selena Gomez poses in a Nadine Merabi white tweed mini dress and gold pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Natalie Ivory Dress
Nadine Merabi Natalie Ivory Dress

In lieu of an obvious shoe choice—like white kitten heels, prim ballet flats, or strappy sandals—the Rare Beauty mogul went another route. In a nod to the soft sparkle woven throughout the dress, stylist Erin Walsh instead selected a pair of pointy metallic gold pumps. Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman, and Gianvito Rossi are likely suspects for the shiny heel, but just between us, a very close dupe can be found at a much lower price point from Sam Edelman.

Stuart Power 85 85mm Metallic Leather Pumps
Stuart Weitzman Stuart Power 85mm Metallic Leather Pumps

Women's Hazel Pointed Pumps
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Pumps

It's not unusual for Gomez to wear alabaster for work events, whether promoting Rare Beauty launches in a crisp white pantsuit or discussing the power of social connection at a global summit in a cream-colored sundress. All-white outfits are universally flattering and suitable for practically every context. But I think we can all agree Gomez's real-life rom-com plot has infused the look with a little extra symbolism as of late.

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸