Selena Gomez hasn't started planning her wedding yet, per the Emilia Pérez star's recent chat with Interview Magazine. Fear not, Selenators—the delay has nothing to do with cold feet. Rather, she simply wants to soak up the joy of being newly engaged to producer Benny Blanco. But in a sartorial sense, at least, her bridal era is already well underway.

On Feb. 20, the billionaire showed off her latest fashion coup during a trip to luxury beauty retailer Space NK in London. Clad in an ivory bouclé-tweed mini dress with long sleeves, a square neckline, and pearl-trimmed pockets, she looked every bit the bride-to-be. Metallic thread imbued the dress with a subtle river of shimmer à la the iconic tweed stylings of Chanel. The tulip-style skirt, on the other hand, recalls archival Christian Dior creations. But the angelic white frock actually comes courtesy of British-Lebanese designer Nadine Merabi, who specializes in engagement and bachelorette party attire as well as gowns for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and honeymoons.

Selena Gomez poses in a Nadine Merabi white tweed mini dress and gold pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In lieu of an obvious shoe choice—like white kitten heels, prim ballet flats, or strappy sandals—the Rare Beauty mogul went another route. In a nod to the soft sparkle woven throughout the dress, stylist Erin Walsh instead selected a pair of pointy metallic gold pumps. Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman, and Gianvito Rossi are likely suspects for the shiny heel, but just between us, a very close dupe can be found at a much lower price point from Sam Edelman.

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Power 85mm Metallic Leather Pumps $525 at Saks Fifth Avenue

It's not unusual for Gomez to wear alabaster for work events, whether promoting Rare Beauty launches in a crisp white pantsuit or discussing the power of social connection at a global summit in a cream-colored sundress. All-white outfits are universally flattering and suitable for practically every context. But I think we can all agree Gomez's real-life rom-com plot has infused the look with a little extra symbolism as of late.

