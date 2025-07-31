Selena Gomez, hair chameleon, strikes again. On July 30, the actress posted a photo dump on her Instagram, showcasing the latest offerings from her brand, Rare Beauty. The photos picture the new perfume, along with the bonus matching fragrance layering balms, designed to add a customizable touch to the product. Aside from the innovation, I couldn’t help but notice Gomez’s super romantic hairstyle for the shoot.

A stark contrast to the shaggy lob hairstyles she’s been seen with lately, Gomez’s hair tumbled down her back in this photo, gently cascading over the bouquet of white roses she held. No clips or accessories were added to the look, but I’ll be the first to say she didn’t need any. The style shone perfectly all on its own, thanks to the waves woven throughout. Soft, radiant skin and dewy pink cheeks completed the glam.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Gomez has never been one to shy away from a good trend, and understandably so. She’s worn everything from a bob to a butterfly cut, and she has somehow managed to look impeccable in each style. These romantic waves, in particular, are one of her many hairstyles that are calling to me because they are the perfect transitional look to carry through the summer and into fall.

Wavy hair has been slowly re-entering the zeitgeist after the voluminous '70s-inspired Farrah Fawcett curl gained popularity post-pandemic. It was soon followed by a resurgence in bouncy, glamorous layers, seen on celebrities like Kash Doll, Megan Thee Stallion, and others. Now, waves have been spotted on everyone from Katie Holmes to Sarah Pidgeon, and they have even been paired with braids for a chic boho twist on classic knotless braids. If you suddenly regret tossing out your crimpers or hair wavers from years ago, keep reading for the updated product list you’ll need to achieve Gomez’s new look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors