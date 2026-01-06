If the start of the new year has already given you the urge to finally take the plunge and commit to getting bangs, let Miley Cyrus's new hair be your 2026 inspiration.

Over the weekend, Cyrus attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards, where she showed up wearing an all-black Tom Ford suit that featured a black blazer and a plunging black blouse with white polka dots. Her outfit already gave rockstar chic, but it was her hair and makeup that really pulled it all together. The "Flowers" singer wore a brown smokey eye with a nude lip color and filled-in brows, while her honey blonde hair was styled in slightly messy soft waves with long, thick curtain bangs that hung just above her eyelashes.

Miley Cyrus wears wavy curtain bangs to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shaggy, fringe hairstyles work best on hair that's naturally curly or wavy, which would explain why Cyrus has been committed to the hairstyle since last year. Back in April, for example, she was spotted out in New York City wearing '70s-style hair with messy waves and baby bangs. Bangs, along with shag haircuts and mullets, are predicted to be one of the bigger hair trends to emerge this winter.

"These shapes create hair that looks intentional yet relaxed," celebrity hairstylist Mia Santiago previously told MC. "They flatter wavy to curly textures or finer hair that needs shape and body. This new wave of shags and mullets embraces imperfection—hair that moves, bends, and feels authentic."

If you have curls or waves and you want to style them in a tousled-but-chic way similar to Miley Cyrus, read ahead to shop a few hair essentials.