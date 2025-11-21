I love having curly hair, but there's nothing more satisfying to me than achieving a silk press with glassy, frizz-free results. I'm sure Taylour Paige would agree, because she just wore a silky straight hairstyle that has me convinced that if I had hair that sleek and glassy, I could rule the world.

Paige's hairstylist, Glen Oropeza, shared a few photos of the It: Welcome to Derry star's glam ahead of an event this week. In the carousel, Paige is seen wearing a black, oversized blazer on top of a black bra. She wore minimal makeup, with her brows slightly filled in, a bit of mascara, a hint of cheek tint, and a '90s supermodel lip, and her dark hair was styled in a middle part with the sleekest blowout I think I've ever seen.

This time of year is usually the best time to wear silk presses, since there's less humidity in the air that may cause your hair to revert and become frizzy. Silk presses are also the ideal alternative to using harsh chemical straighteners to straighten the hair, though achieving the glassy look at home requires the right tools and products.

To get a silk press just like Taylour Paige's at home, read ahead for some essentials you'll need.