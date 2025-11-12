Leslie Bibb’s Revives the C*nty Bob Trend with Some Chic Winter Waves

The cunty little bob is getting a makeover. On November 11, Leslie Bibb was seen in New York City for a night out on the town. Dressed in a gorgeous polka dot dress, she was the epitome of winter chic, accessorizing the look with a black fur coat and boots, a velvet bag, and a gorgeous purple manicure. At this point, it’s like my eyes are trained to study what hairstyle Bibb is wearing, and as per usual, I’m delighted by her choice.

For the look, the actress kept her now signature bronde hair color intact. She then opted for a middle part and beachy waves, a rather summery hairstyle for the low temperatures that we’re currently facing in New York City. Nevertheless, the hairstyle brightened the darker color palette that she was wearing, inadvertently drawing eyes to her subtle smoky eyeshadow and pink-toned cheeks.

Leslie Bibb is seen in Midtown on November 11, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bibb and her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, singlehandedly created my favorite hairstyle trend of 2025, the cunty little bob. It’s the look that the actress wore on the Emmy-winning show, White Lotus, and it inspired a fresh wave of short bob hairstyles in its wake.

Still, after years as the haircut of It girls du jour, the bob frenzy has been cooling down as of late. That being said, there are still plenty of Hollywood A-listers (as evidenced by Bibb herself) who continue to wear the look. Michelle Williams, notorious pixie haircut enthusiast, has recently grown out her hair, and it’s currently bob length for the first time in a while. Eva Longoria recently revealed her bob haircut via Instagram. Even Tyla has incorporated a bob into her never-ending litany of braided hairstyles. In other words, even as the trend starts to abate, a good bob haircut will never truly go out of style.

​While my hair has grown to lob length, I do have some experience styling my own bob haircut. So if you’ve been convinced to go short for the winter, keep reading for the products you want to keep on rotation for a perfect style, every time.