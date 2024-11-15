Since the dawn of the beauty industrial complex, pioneering women have found ingenius ways to curl their hair without the damage-inducing temperatures of a curling iron or hot rollers. But in my very recent experience, Coca-Cola cans and bath robe belts can't compete with heatless sock curls.

Tutorials on how to achieve bouncy curls with nothing but tube socks, texturizing spray, and a dream have been appearing on my TikTok feed here and there since 2021. They've since accelerated to more than 16,000 posts tagged with "sock curls" on the platform, several generating more than a million views in the past week alone. The promise in each heatless how-to video is the same: Go to bed looking like a cartoon basset hound with two long, fuzzy socks woven into your hair, wake up looking like a mermaid on land with absolutely luscious curls.

Fans of heatless sock curls usually test them out in the comfort of their own homes. Some brave curl scientists have taken their experiments 37,000 feet above sea level on long-haul flights. With a bit of fine-tuning for personal preference, the results of the reviews are more or less the same: the hack sounds ridiculous, but it consistently delivers.

I've scrolled past plenty of viral beauty trends without feeling compelled to try them. (Hello, contrast makeup theory.) But with every new sock unwound from a head of early-morning hair and slow-motion shake-out of salon-quality waves, I became convinced to give these heatless curls a shot. First, because they represent beauty multitasking at its finest. The set-up process takes no more than five minutes, and the real work happens while you're blissfully unconscious.

And second, heatless sock curls stay put. I've sampled all sorts of hair tools and tricks to help curls last in my pin-straight, ultra-fine hair. The best results are courtesy of temperatures that could cook chicken nuggets and Teflon-grade hairspray—which is nice for photos, but definitely not for my hair's health.

So in the name of journalism (and also of vanity), I tried heatless curls with socks for three days in a row: two for average days at home and the office, one for a work trip abroad. Read on for exactly how to replicate my findings because, spoiler: TikTok was right about this one.

What You'll Need for Heatless Curls With Socks

The list isn't that long. In fact, you already own everything you need.

As the name implies, this heatless curl sorcery begins with a pair of medium or long tube socks. I used a cotton crew pair for my initial tests. Other creators recommend fuzzy, textured socks. (They're allegedly gentler on your hair than pure cotton.)

Grab your favorite comb or brush for sectioning off your hair and a claw clip for holding the sock in place. Set aside texturizing spray if you need help for extra hold. A few accounts I follow suggested IGK's Beach Club spray. I, however, didn't use any extra products—and as you'll see, my heatless curls turned out just fine.

How to Try Heatless Curls With Socks

Picking up on the technique is pretty simple. After watching @sophiebarkleyy and @abbybaffoe's videos a few times each, I had my sock twists secured on the first try. But, just in case, here's the step-by-step breakdown.

Part clean, dry hair into even sections. My hair is thin and fine, so I only split it into two. If you have thicker or longer hair (or both!), consider separating into four sections or more. Secure whichever section isn't being twisted around a sock with an elastic or claw clip, and leave it to the side. If you suspect you'll need some extra support for your curls to hold, this is the time to spritz on some texturizing spray. And if you have long bangs, most creators suggest pinning them back with a roller. On the side where you're starting to curl, fasten the closed end of the sock to the top of your head with another clip. If you're going the low-fi route, you can also hold the sock in your teeth like the creators above—just make sure it's clean. Begin to wrap your hair around the sock, starting from as close to the root as possible and working your way out. For best results, make sure your hair is curling outward, away from your face, as you would with a curling iron. When there's no more hair left to curl, unclip the section of the sock that is secured in your hair. Fold it over the curled section. Open the opposite end of the sock; pull it up and over the curled section to create a wrap over your curls. Repeat steps 2–5 for any sections that still need to be set for overnight curl action. Handle the rest of your wind-down routine and get a full night of sleep. Wake up, unfold the open section of the sock, and gently pull down the opposite section. Comb through with your fingers and shake out your hair to reveal those fresh curls.

Heatless curls with socks are so easy, I tried them on a transatlantic flight. They fared much better than my bangs did. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

There are many different varieties of the method I shared above proliferating all over TikTok. (Just search "sock curls" and watch the results flood in.) Some devotees swear by my spiral method; others braid their hair around the sock before rolling it up. If you sleep on your side, the unicorn method—positioning one long sock in the center of the back of your head—might work better than two socks on either side. If you're hoping for exaggerated volume, consider dividing your hair into even more sections: More socks equals more curls.

How Long Do Heatless Curls With Socks Last?

By day two, my curls had fallen into gentle waves—which I still prefer to my usual straight hair. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

Every video of a creator trying heatless curls with socks starts with an impressive shake-out and spirals that hold their form. Some end with reports that the coils lasted for a full 24 hours with hardly any product; other testers say they needed a good heaping of texturizing spray to make their overnight handiwork last.

Duration is going to come down to your hair type and environment, as it tends to with most hairstyles. That said, the overwhelming evidence online for straight-to-moderately-wavy hair types suggests that curls set with socks can last an entire day. Even my straighter-than-straight hair held on to its curls overnight and into a second round of styling.

The Bottom Line on Heatless Curls With Socks

Before: Sad with limp, straight hair. After: Happy, with bouncy, brushed-out curls that lasted all day. (Image credit: Courtesy Halie LeSavage)

I'm not planning to throw out my Dyson Airwrap in favor of a Hanes five-pack. I am, however, convinced that overnight, heatless curls with socks are an easy alternative to setting my alarm for an early-morning styling session with hot tools. Waking up with bouncy waves for only half an "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" of effort is a very worthwhile tradeoff. I'm only more resolute when I remember how much more time and product I need to make curls with an iron stay put—and all the heat damage they can cause.

So, until BeautyTok discovers another underrated item to repurpose as a styling tool, I'll be over here winding socks into my hair for long-lasting curls.

