Will I ever be able to own a Hermès Birkin? Debatable. However I have been secretly cosplaying a member of the one percent who regularly enjoys their massive Hermès collection for the past few weeks. “But Ariel, how?” you may be wondering. Well it all started with a conversation with Gregoris Pyrpilis, Creative Director of Hermès Beauty.

Back in January, Pyrpilis exclusively revealed to Marie Claire that the brand had a collection on the way—the Rouge Brilliant Silky Spring-Summer 2025. He explained that the new tinted lip balms will wrap the lips in a subtle veil of color with buildable intensity, while providing a shiny, glossy finish. “I consider 2025 to be the half-anniversary of Hermès Beauty, since we launched in 2020,” Pyrpilis says. “I launched this collection as a gesture to celebrate this momentous occasion.” Pyrpilis, who is a big fan of the classic Hermès silk twilly scarves, says he took inspiration from the material to create this line. “I remember how I felt receiving my first twilly from the brand,” Pyrpilis says. “It was a vivid red color that felt so comforting and enveloping on my skin. I want people who choose to wear these lip tints to have a similar multi-sensory experience.”

(Image credit: Hermès)

From the packaging to the shade range, the entire Rouge Brilliant Silky lip line is the epitome of luxury. Fourteen hues, all ranging from a subtle beige to a bright coral, are encased in a tube that Pyrpilis says is, “harmony between metal, material, and color,” and is heavily influenced by his love of artist Mark Rothko’s work. The balms are also refillable and are housed in the brand's signature vibrant orange pouch for safekeeping when bumping up against the bits and bobs in your purse.

At $77 each (and $81 for the limited edition shades Beige Halo, Orange Flash, and Rose Gelatine), these lip products admittedly cost a pretty penny. Still, Marie Claire editors put them to the test to see if they’re worth the splurge and if the shade range is actually inclusive. Keep reading for our honest thoughts on Hermès Beauty’s new launch and shop the new lip balms on Mar. 1, exclusively at hermes.com.

Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker wearing Hermès Rouge Brilliant Silky in Brun d’Ambre (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

"Due to my two-toned lips, I'm not the biggest fan of tinted lip products. On top of this, I'm a lip balm snob, so to say I was apprehensive to try this product is an understatement. I chose to test the shade Brun d’Ambre, which is an amber-toned brown with pink and copper iridescence. On the first swipe, I noticed that the formula did in fact, feel silky smooth on my lips—I spent an unnecessary amount of time just swiping the balm back and forth on my mouth just for the sensory experience.

"That being said, the color of the balm was super subtle on my lips. It also acted like a tinted moisturizer would on the face, just evening out the tone of my lips while still showing a little bit of skin underneath. But it did make my lips look a little more monotone which I really enjoyed. I do have to say that while the lip balm didn't feel gritty on my lips in any way, the sparkles were pretty noticeable, and for that reason alone I wouldn't wear this shade every single day, more on special occasions where I'd also top it with a gloss for extra shine. However, if they came out with this shade without any shimmer, I think I'd be well on my way to becoming a tinted lip balm convert."

Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Sam Holender wearing Hermès Rouge Brilliant Silky in 30 Brillant Rose Gélatine (Image credit: Sam Holender)

"Confession: I have a bright lip phobia. I'm my most comfortable self in a nude pink or a peach if I'm feeling really wild and crazy. But this latest Hermès launch is helping me dip my toe on the bolder side. The balm is highly pigmented, but I have complete control of how densely I deposit the pigment. Plus, it feels creamy and hydrating on my lips, so I'm never worrying about bleeding or cracking like I would with a liquid lipstick or matte formula."

Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter wearing Hermès Rouge Brilliant Silky in 26 Brillant Rose Himalaya (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Hermès Rouge Brilliant Silky in 26 Brillant Rose Himalaya (Image credit: Hermès)

"There is nothing I love to wear on my lips more than a tinted lip balm. Normally, I reach for a very inexpensive rosy option throughout the day to add a subtle flush of color to my mouth, but the prospect of trying a luxury alternative intrigued me. The Hermès balm formula, this time in shade 26 Brillant Rose Himalaya, definitely lives up to its 'silky' moniker, gliding over the lips with ease. The shine isn't quite lip gloss level but there's definitely a nice reflective quality that you wouldn't get with even a satin lipstick. The color lasts about as long as you would expect from a balm formula—read: not hours upon hours, but at least one if you're not eating or drinking too much—but I was pleased that it doesn't start to gather at the corners of your mouth the way that some cheaper formulas can after a while. At $77 for the collection, ($81 for limited edition) it's definitely a splurge, but I cannot overstate how chic I feel when I pull the weighty bullet out of my bag. If you love a tinted balm but you've been looking for a more elevated option, this is definitely worthwhile. But for the average tinted lip balm user, you can still find good quality products for a fraction of the cost."