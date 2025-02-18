Jennifer Lopez's Anti-Valentine's Day Manicure Embraces the Cherry Mocha Nail Trend

Jennifer Lopez has never been afraid to get loud for love. Her name is practically synonymous with the tireless pursuit of it—both in her real life and her fictional roles in romantic comedies like Marry Me, The Wedding Planner, and Maid in Manhattan. Naturally, Valentine's Day has always been special for the star. Last year, she even planned the release of her Amazon original This Is Me…Now: A Love Story around the occasion.

This year, Valentine's Day understandably looked a little different for Lopez. Having recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, I wouldn't have blamed the beauty mogul for wanting to spend the holiday under the radar. Instead, she seized the opportunity to shower herself with affection—starting with fresh set of nails and a paparazzi drive-by to show them off.

Jennifer Lopez flashes her cherry mocha manicure on a makeup-free car ride on Valentine's Day. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On Feb. 14, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer was captured in rare form whilst riding shotgun through Santa Monica. In contrast with her usual glam, the star's face looked pensive and makeup-free as she gazed out the car window. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun for the outing and around her shoulders sat a cozy gray cardigan. But the most captivating detail of her anti-Valentine's Day ensemble was her coffin-shaped cherry mocha manicure: a perfect marriage of the chocolate brown and burgundy color trends that continue to dominate fashion and beauty. (A continent away, Selena Gomez's BAFTAs red carpet look came with the same manicure shade.) The color also represents a winter-friendly take on the moody red nail trend that dominated TikTok over the summer.

What could be more fitting for Lopez's first solo Valentine's Day in four years? Equal parts sexy and surly, longtime manicurist Tom Bachik clearly understood the assignment when he selected this hue for the newly single star. Self-love really does look amazing on her.

