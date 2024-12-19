Hailey Bieber Winterizes Her Burgundy Leather Corset Dress With a Matching Mock Neck Top
The beauty mogul can't get enough of winter's top color trend.
Hailey Bieber was basically born to wear burgundy, between her hazel eyes and brûléed brunette hair. And trust me, she's making the most of oxblood's big comeback this season. In October, she dipped her almond-shaped tips into the wine-red manicure trend for a toast-making TikTok tutorial. And only last week, the mother of one donned a merlot-colored vintage Saint Laurent velvet holiday suit to ring in Gigi Hadid's latest Guest in Residence boutique opening.
Now, we have another burgundy Bieber ensemble to admire. For a short skit meant to promote the Jingle Ball's holiday special—which is now available to stream on Hulu—the beauty mogul cleverly winterized her strapless leather corset dress with a layering technique I'd never considered before. Instead of pulling on a plush Yeti coat à la Miley Cyrus, the star added warmth to her look by layering her skintight mini over a tonal long-sleeved mock neck top.
Styled for the occasion by Dani Michelle, this look perfectly demonstrates monochromatic dressing done right In lieu of a more varied color palette, the pair added intrigue through contrasting textures: the subtle sheen of leather and the semi-sheerness of what is most likely modal. Both pieces—the base layer and the mini dress—come courtesy of Ermanno Scervino's Fall 2024 collection. Her chocolate brown pumps and sheer mocha tights, on the other hand, are Ferragamo and Calzedonia respectively.
Luckily for Hailey, there's still plenty of gas left in the tank for this juicy fall color trend. Now that Mocha Mousse has been dubbed Pantone's Color of the Year, we can expect all of the shades that pair nicely with it to continue cropping up well into 2025. I'll definitely raise a glass of Bordeaux's best to that.
Shop Burgundy Layers Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
