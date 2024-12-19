Hailey Bieber was basically born to wear burgundy, between her hazel eyes and brûléed brunette hair. And trust me, she's making the most of oxblood's big comeback this season. In October, she dipped her almond-shaped tips into the wine-red manicure trend for a toast-making TikTok tutorial. And only last week, the mother of one donned a merlot-colored vintage Saint Laurent velvet holiday suit to ring in Gigi Hadid's latest Guest in Residence boutique opening.

Now, we have another burgundy Bieber ensemble to admire. For a short skit meant to promote the Jingle Ball's holiday special—which is now available to stream on Hulu—the beauty mogul cleverly winterized her strapless leather corset dress with a layering technique I'd never considered before. Instead of pulling on a plush Yeti coat à la Miley Cyrus, the star added warmth to her look by layering her skintight mini over a tonal long-sleeved mock neck top.

Hailey Bieber matches her burgundy strapless corset dress to her mock neck long-sleeve top. (Image credit: Instagram/@obb)

Styled for the occasion by Dani Michelle, this look perfectly demonstrates monochromatic dressing done right In lieu of a more varied color palette, the pair added intrigue through contrasting textures: the subtle sheen of leather and the semi-sheerness of what is most likely modal. Both pieces—the base layer and the mini dress—come courtesy of Ermanno Scervino's Fall 2024 collection. Her chocolate brown pumps and sheer mocha tights, on the other hand, are Ferragamo and Calzedonia respectively.

Hailey Bieber sports a look from Ermanno Scervino's Fall 2024 collection with mocha brown pumps and tights. (Image credit: Instagram/@obb)

Ferragamo Eva Patent-Leather Pumps in Dark Brown $980 at Net-a-Porter

Calzedonia Sheer 40 Denier Tights in Mocha $10 at Calzedonia

Luckily for Hailey, there's still plenty of gas left in the tank for this juicy fall color trend. Now that Mocha Mousse has been dubbed Pantone's Color of the Year, we can expect all of the shades that pair nicely with it to continue cropping up well into 2025. I'll definitely raise a glass of Bordeaux's best to that.

Shop Burgundy Layers Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Retrofête James Coated Mini Dress $345 at Retrofête

SKIMS Burgundy Soft Lounge Mock Neck Long Sleeve Top $60 at SSENSE

Jeffrey Campbell Sling It Pointed Toe Pump in Cherry Red $159.95 at Nordstrom

House of CB Juliana Corset Faux Leather Gown $299 at Nordstrom

