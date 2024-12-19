Hailey Bieber Winterizes Her Burgundy Leather Corset Dress With a Matching Mock Neck Top

The beauty mogul can't get enough of winter's top color trend.

Hailey Bieber wearing burgundy at an event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber was basically born to wear burgundy, between her hazel eyes and brûléed brunette hair. And trust me, she's making the most of oxblood's big comeback this season. In October, she dipped her almond-shaped tips into the wine-red manicure trend for a toast-making TikTok tutorial. And only last week, the mother of one donned a merlot-colored vintage Saint Laurent velvet holiday suit to ring in Gigi Hadid's latest Guest in Residence boutique opening.

Now, we have another burgundy Bieber ensemble to admire. For a short skit meant to promote the Jingle Ball's holiday special—which is now available to stream on Hulu—the beauty mogul cleverly winterized her strapless leather corset dress with a layering technique I'd never considered before. Instead of pulling on a plush Yeti coat à la Miley Cyrus, the star added warmth to her look by layering her skintight mini over a tonal long-sleeved mock neck top.

A photo of Hailey Bieber matching her burgundy strapless corset dress to her mock neck long-sleeve top.

Hailey Bieber matches her burgundy strapless corset dress to her mock neck long-sleeve top.

(Image credit: Instagram/@obb)

Styled for the occasion by Dani Michelle, this look perfectly demonstrates monochromatic dressing done right In lieu of a more varied color palette, the pair added intrigue through contrasting textures: the subtle sheen of leather and the semi-sheerness of what is most likely modal. Both pieces—the base layer and the mini dress—come courtesy of Ermanno Scervino's Fall 2024 collection. Her chocolate brown pumps and sheer mocha tights, on the other hand, are Ferragamo and Calzedonia respectively.

A photo of Hailey Bieber sporting a look from Ermanno Scervino's Fall 2024 collection with mocha brown pumps and tights.

Hailey Bieber sports a look from Ermanno Scervino's Fall 2024 collection with mocha brown pumps and tights.

(Image credit: Instagram/@obb)

Eva Patent-Leather Pumps
Ferragamo Eva Patent-Leather Pumps in Dark Brown

Sheer 40 Denier Tights
Calzedonia Sheer 40 Denier Tights in Mocha

Luckily for Hailey, there's still plenty of gas left in the tank for this juicy fall color trend. Now that Mocha Mousse has been dubbed Pantone's Color of the Year, we can expect all of the shades that pair nicely with it to continue cropping up well into 2025. I'll definitely raise a glass of Bordeaux's best to that.

Shop Burgundy Layers Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Retrofête
Retrofête James Coated Mini Dress

Burgundy Soft Lounge Mock Neck Long Sleeve Top
SKIMS Burgundy Soft Lounge Mock Neck Long Sleeve Top

Sling It Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell Sling It Pointed Toe Pump in Cherry Red

Juliana Corset Faux Leather Gown
House of CB Juliana Corset Faux Leather Gown

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸