Jennifer Lopez Debuts Perfect Linen Pants From Meghan Markle's Favorite Brand, St. Agni

The latest sighting: a perfectly oversize pair of linen pants.

Jennifer Lopez walks in Los Angeles wearing a black tank top and khaki pants from Meghan Markle's favorite brand St Agni
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

The millions-long list of people who turn to Meghan Markle for quiet luxury style inspiration apparently includes Jennifer Lopez.

On Monday, August 5, one day after Lopez ran errands in off-duty sweatpants and a $5,500 Bottega Veneta bag, the singer hit downtown Los Angeles in what looked like a classically minimalist summer outfit, just in a J.Lo font: black tank top, oversize khaki trousers, and in Jennifer Lopez fashion, a towering platform Elie Saab sandal and $6,300 Dior bag. On closer inspection, Lopez is wearing linen pants from St. Agni, an Australian label considered to be one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands.

Jennifer Lopez walks in Los Angeles on August 5 wearing a black tank top and linen pants by St Agni, Meghan Markle's favorite brand

Jennifer Lopez ran errands in Los Angeles on Monday, August 5, in a pair of St. Agni linen pants.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

St. Agni Linen Overlap Waist Trousers - Natural
St. Agni Linen Overlap Waist Trousers

Supima® Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank
Madewell Supima Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank

a wicker lady dior bag in front of a plain backdrop
Dior Medium Lady Dior Bag

Elie Saab Leather Platform Sandals
Elie Saab Leather Platform Sandals

Calling St. Agni a "Markle favorite" isn't a stretch. While celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence have worn the label's neutral linens and oversize suiting over the years, Meghan Markle (and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi) have been especially reliant on St. Agni for elevated classics. When the Duchess of Sussex made her first appearance in months, at a Sentebale charity dinner in late April, she wore a backless, black St. Agni dress. Then in May, she packed a strapless white gown for a gala on her tour of Nigeria; cut to July, and she was wearing a linen St. Agni suit in the Hamptons.

Meghan Markle wears a strapless St Agni dress while in Nigeria

St. Agni is a starring brand in Meghan Markle's wardrobe. Here, the Duchess of Sussex wears a strapless dress by the brand on her recent tour of Nigeria.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Column Dress - Salt
St. Agni Column Dress

Meghan Markle wears St. Agni when she wants to look elegant and a little imperious; its designs tread in neutrals and basics, while also imbuing a bit of sexiness and power. Lopez, who is facing intense scrutiny over her reported, impending divorce from husband Ben Affleck, could have chosen the Duchess's favorite brand for her own form of casual-cool armor in front of the paparazzi.

After a whirlwind month of bike rides, shopping, and Bridgerton-themed parties in the Hamptons, Lopez returned to Manhattan last week with a cutout St. Agni blazer draped over her shoulders. Her styling still veered toward loud luxury—she wore a Gucci crop top underneath, after all—but it also meant business.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a cutout St Agni blazer in New York City

St. Agni has been showing up in Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe a lot recently, including this split-sleeve blazer she wore in Manhattan last week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Linen Split Sleeve Blazer - Ivory
St. Agni Linen Split Sleeve Blazer

Hose Jordy
Isabel Marant Hose Jordy

Lopez's St. Agni linen pants and black tank top are just as understated, while her sky-high platforms and Dior bag bring in the over-the-top styling fans know and love. There isn't much more to extrapolate from the St. Agni sighting than this: The Markle sparkle is still going strong and potentially encouraging other celebrities to shop the way everyday fans do.

Shop Linen Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lopez (and Meghan Markle)

a pair of linen pants in front of a plain backdrop
Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants

Sydney Pant in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew Sydney Pant in Stretch Linen Blend

High-Rise Barrel Tencel™-Linen Pant
Banana Republic High-Rise Barrel Tencel-Linen Pant

Anthropologie Aubrey Smocked Linen Pants
Anthropologie Aubrey Smocked Linen Pants

Topics
Jennifer Lopez
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸