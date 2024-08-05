Jennifer Lopez Debuts Perfect Linen Pants From Meghan Markle's Favorite Brand, St. Agni
The latest sighting: a perfectly oversize pair of linen pants.
The millions-long list of people who turn to Meghan Markle for quiet luxury style inspiration apparently includes Jennifer Lopez.
On Monday, August 5, one day after Lopez ran errands in off-duty sweatpants and a $5,500 Bottega Veneta bag, the singer hit downtown Los Angeles in what looked like a classically minimalist summer outfit, just in a J.Lo font: black tank top, oversize khaki trousers, and in Jennifer Lopez fashion, a towering platform Elie Saab sandal and $6,300 Dior bag. On closer inspection, Lopez is wearing linen pants from St. Agni, an Australian label considered to be one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands.
Calling St. Agni a "Markle favorite" isn't a stretch. While celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence have worn the label's neutral linens and oversize suiting over the years, Meghan Markle (and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi) have been especially reliant on St. Agni for elevated classics. When the Duchess of Sussex made her first appearance in months, at a Sentebale charity dinner in late April, she wore a backless, black St. Agni dress. Then in May, she packed a strapless white gown for a gala on her tour of Nigeria; cut to July, and she was wearing a linen St. Agni suit in the Hamptons.
Meghan Markle wears St. Agni when she wants to look elegant and a little imperious; its designs tread in neutrals and basics, while also imbuing a bit of sexiness and power. Lopez, who is facing intense scrutiny over her reported, impending divorce from husband Ben Affleck, could have chosen the Duchess's favorite brand for her own form of casual-cool armor in front of the paparazzi.
After a whirlwind month of bike rides, shopping, and Bridgerton-themed parties in the Hamptons, Lopez returned to Manhattan last week with a cutout St. Agni blazer draped over her shoulders. Her styling still veered toward loud luxury—she wore a Gucci crop top underneath, after all—but it also meant business.
Lopez's St. Agni linen pants and black tank top are just as understated, while her sky-high platforms and Dior bag bring in the over-the-top styling fans know and love. There isn't much more to extrapolate from the St. Agni sighting than this: The Markle sparkle is still going strong and potentially encouraging other celebrities to shop the way everyday fans do.
Shop Linen Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lopez (and Meghan Markle)
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Travel to Colombia for Their Next Royal Tour
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Even Coordinate on the Wedding Circuit
The mother-daughter modeling duo love to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William to Spend Summer in Balmoral with Their Children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly weren't invited.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Bring Mother-Daughter Coordination to Elegant Wedding Guest Dresses
The mother-daughter modeling duo love to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Demonstrates How to Wear a Breezy Linen Shirt Beyond the Beach
She brought a summer vacation outfit into the city with a few upscale accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gabrielle Union Nails the Effortless Summer Outfit Formula Everyone in Paris Is Wearing
Consider this your sign to shop.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Up Her Off-Duty Sweatpants With a $5,500 Bottega Veneta Bag
Her Birkins are back in storage again.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively Doubles Down on the Lingerie Dressing Trend With See-Through Florals and Versace Boxer Shorts
When method dressing meets naked dressing.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Supports Tom Holland's Final 'Romeo and Juliet' Performance—Plus Fall's Wide-Leg Denim Trend
The actress is following other A-listers' lead.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Adele Kicks Off Her Munich Concert Series in a Tailored Gown With a Hidden Skirt Detail
She's belting in a ballgown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Pairs an Elle Woods Pink Sweater With Her Little Black Dress
The actress channeled her iconic role with the help of a light sweater.
By Halie LeSavage Published