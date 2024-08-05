The millions-long list of people who turn to Meghan Markle for quiet luxury style inspiration apparently includes Jennifer Lopez.

On Monday, August 5, one day after Lopez ran errands in off-duty sweatpants and a $5,500 Bottega Veneta bag, the singer hit downtown Los Angeles in what looked like a classically minimalist summer outfit, just in a J.Lo font: black tank top, oversize khaki trousers, and in Jennifer Lopez fashion, a towering platform Elie Saab sandal and $6,300 Dior bag. On closer inspection, Lopez is wearing linen pants from St. Agni, an Australian label considered to be one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands.

Jennifer Lopez ran errands in Los Angeles on Monday, August 5, in a pair of St. Agni linen pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Calling St. Agni a "Markle favorite" isn't a stretch. While celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence have worn the label's neutral linens and oversize suiting over the years, Meghan Markle (and her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi) have been especially reliant on St. Agni for elevated classics. When the Duchess of Sussex made her first appearance in months, at a Sentebale charity dinner in late April, she wore a backless, black St. Agni dress. Then in May, she packed a strapless white gown for a gala on her tour of Nigeria; cut to July, and she was wearing a linen St. Agni suit in the Hamptons.

St. Agni is a starring brand in Meghan Markle's wardrobe. Here, the Duchess of Sussex wears a strapless dress by the brand on her recent tour of Nigeria. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle wears St. Agni when she wants to look elegant and a little imperious; its designs tread in neutrals and basics, while also imbuing a bit of sexiness and power. Lopez, who is facing intense scrutiny over her reported, impending divorce from husband Ben Affleck, could have chosen the Duchess's favorite brand for her own form of casual-cool armor in front of the paparazzi.

After a whirlwind month of bike rides, shopping, and Bridgerton-themed parties in the Hamptons, Lopez returned to Manhattan last week with a cutout St. Agni blazer draped over her shoulders. Her styling still veered toward loud luxury—she wore a Gucci crop top underneath, after all—but it also meant business.

St. Agni has been showing up in Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe a lot recently, including this split-sleeve blazer she wore in Manhattan last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's St. Agni linen pants and black tank top are just as understated, while her sky-high platforms and Dior bag bring in the over-the-top styling fans know and love. There isn't much more to extrapolate from the St. Agni sighting than this: The Markle sparkle is still going strong and potentially encouraging other celebrities to shop the way everyday fans do.

