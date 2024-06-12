Katie Holmes Makes a Summer Sweater Dress and Suit Feel Unexpectedly Sexy

It all comes down to clever cutouts and choice layering.

Katie Holmes walking in New York City wearing a sleeveless navy dress with waist cutouts and white stripes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
last updated

When you're not commuting into an office, the definition of a summer work outfit gets flexible. Just look at Katie Holmes, who used a summer sweater dress and a color-coordinating suit to prove business-y pieces can even feel, dare we say, sexy.

Katie Holmes first took one of her signature walks around SoHo in a twist on the knit dress. From the front, the Me+Em design appeared to be a navy tank style with a striped skirt. But the piece has the tiniest waist cutouts which turn into a fully open, layered effect in the back. It wasn't as overtly sultry as when Jennifer Lope styled a sheer crochet beach cover-up for a city dinner, but it was ever-so-slightly subversive (and well-ventilated for a hot summer day).

The actress leaned into the dress's polished side with Mary Janes from her A.P.C. collection and a bright red lip.

Katie Holmes wears a navy dress with blue stripes along with white shoes in soho

Katie Holmes walked around SoHo on Tuesday, June 11, in a navy blue sweater dress by Me + Em and ballet flats by A.P.C.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cotton Bouclé Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Me+Em Cotton Bouclé Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Katie Shoes
A.P.C. x Katie Holmes Shoes

Remixing fall- and winter-appropriate materials is something of a celebrity specialty. Gigi Hadid's sweater dress over jeans looked chic with her button-up cardigan open over the top of her pants last month; last week, Taylor Swift turned an oversize fringe sweater into a mini dress for a trip to see Cabaret. Holmes's piece already had the skin-baring cutouts in the silhouette—so really, it's a pre-styled way to reinvigorate the classic sweater dress for summer.

In any other closet, Me+Em's dress would be a one-and-done outfit for a full day. Not Holmes. Hours later, she translated her blue with a pop of red styling to a second look: a slate blue suit with red flats and a coordinating lip.

Holmes skipped wearing a shirt under her double-breasted blazer, styling it as the top alone. It was a subtle move, but it gave her otherwise business-y separates some cool-girl appeal. (Exact credits for her look aren't yet available.)

Katie Holmes wears a blue suit with red ballet flats in downtown new york city

Holmes was also photographed wearing a slate blue suit and red ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

June Double-Breasted Blazer
Reiss June Double-Breasted Blazer

June Pleated-Front Relaxed Pants
Reiss June Pleated-Front Relaxed Pants

Patent Leather Red Mules — Lucasheva
Lucasheva Patent Leather Red Mules — Lucasheva

Yesterday's back-to-back looks are just the latest in a string of effortless outfit changes for Holmes. Last week, she paraded a range of Banana Republic basics (styled up with Chanel flats) and trending summer essentials (like a butter yellow slip dress). Days later, she also showed off the range of her luxury fashion side, shifting from extra-wide-leg pants and a tiny top to a see-through lace set for Chanel events at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Holmes's fashion marathon all started with her A.P.C. collection, a lineup with the same casual-yet-polished vibe as her street style. The actress told Marie Claire the collection all reflected her desire to feel "normal" and "everyday." As today's looks prove, "sexy" isn't mutually exclusive from those other personal style words.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
