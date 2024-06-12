When you're not commuting into an office, the definition of a summer work outfit gets flexible. Just look at Katie Holmes, who used a summer sweater dress and a color-coordinating suit to prove business-y pieces can even feel, dare we say, sexy.

Katie Holmes first took one of her signature walks around SoHo in a twist on the knit dress. From the front, the Me+Em design appeared to be a navy tank style with a striped skirt. But the piece has the tiniest waist cutouts which turn into a fully open, layered effect in the back. It wasn't as overtly sultry as when Jennifer Lope styled a sheer crochet beach cover-up for a city dinner, but it was ever-so-slightly subversive (and well-ventilated for a hot summer day).

The actress leaned into the dress's polished side with Mary Janes from her A.P.C. collection and a bright red lip.

Katie Holmes walked around SoHo on Tuesday, June 11, in a navy blue sweater dress by Me + Em and ballet flats by A.P.C. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remixing fall- and winter-appropriate materials is something of a celebrity specialty. Gigi Hadid's sweater dress over jeans looked chic with her button-up cardigan open over the top of her pants last month; last week, Taylor Swift turned an oversize fringe sweater into a mini dress for a trip to see Cabaret. Holmes's piece already had the skin-baring cutouts in the silhouette—so really, it's a pre-styled way to reinvigorate the classic sweater dress for summer.

In any other closet, Me+Em's dress would be a one-and-done outfit for a full day. Not Holmes. Hours later, she translated her blue with a pop of red styling to a second look: a slate blue suit with red flats and a coordinating lip.

Holmes skipped wearing a shirt under her double-breasted blazer, styling it as the top alone. It was a subtle move, but it gave her otherwise business-y separates some cool-girl appeal. (Exact credits for her look aren't yet available.)

Holmes was also photographed wearing a slate blue suit and red ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Yesterday's back-to-back looks are just the latest in a string of effortless outfit changes for Holmes. Last week, she paraded a range of Banana Republic basics (styled up with Chanel flats) and trending summer essentials (like a butter yellow slip dress). Days later, she also showed off the range of her luxury fashion side, shifting from extra-wide-leg pants and a tiny top to a see-through lace set for Chanel events at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Holmes's fashion marathon all started with her A.P.C. collection, a lineup with the same casual-yet-polished vibe as her street style. The actress told Marie Claire the collection all reflected her desire to feel "normal" and "everyday." As today's looks prove, "sexy" isn't mutually exclusive from those other personal style words.