Kendall Jenner stripped down from her cozy scarf coat to nothing but her skivvies for her Calvin Klein holiday campaign. In spicy portraits shared to Instagram on Dec. 17, the model posed in several "Santa Baby"-coded looks, from a lacy black negligee and a chocolate brown metallic midi dress to a scarlet bra and panty set.

Shot on film by Marissa Dazza Sandoval, the photos have a soft-focus nostalgic vibe that runs right down to Jenner's fingertips. That's where I noticed her stunning nail color: a brick red hue that positively screamed "so hurry down the chimney tonight."

A photo of Kendall Jenner posing in a brown Lurex midi dress for her latest Calvin Klein campaign.

Kendall Jenner poses in a brown Lurex midi dress for her latest Calvin Klein campaign.

(Image credit: Instagram/@calvinklein)

Reminiscent of mahogany fireplaces and roasting chestnuts, the shade almost perfectly matched that of her crimson underwear. But Jenner's holiday manicure stands apart from the wine-red and black cherry nail trends her peers have been sporting this season. Here, the 29-year-old's tips seem to be lacquered with something closer to a rusty vintage red with a healthy dose of orange and brown in the mix. She even wore the burnt sienna hue on her toes for added color coordination.

A photo of Kendall Jenner matching her reddish brown nails to her bra and panty set.

Kendall Jenner matches her reddish brown nails to her bra and panty set.

(Image credit: Instagram/@calvinklein)

It seems my search for a not-so-basic holiday manicure has come to a close thanks to Kendall Jenner. Let's hope Santa agrees.

Shop Rusty Vintage Red Nail Polishes Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Reds + Oranges Nail Polish
Essie Bed Rock & Roll

Woodstock
Londontown Lakur in Woodstock

Sacred
Sienna Nail Lacquer in Sacred

Dior Vernis
Dior Vernis in Rouge Cinéma

Le Vernis
Chanel Le Vernis in Fabuliste

