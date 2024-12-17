Kendall Jenner Matches Her Vintage Brick Red Manicure and Pedicure to Her Calvin Kleins
The model wore the nostalgic holiday hue from tip to toe.
Kendall Jenner stripped down from her cozy scarf coat to nothing but her skivvies for her Calvin Klein holiday campaign. In spicy portraits shared to Instagram on Dec. 17, the model posed in several "Santa Baby"-coded looks, from a lacy black negligee and a chocolate brown metallic midi dress to a scarlet bra and panty set.
Shot on film by Marissa Dazza Sandoval, the photos have a soft-focus nostalgic vibe that runs right down to Jenner's fingertips. That's where I noticed her stunning nail color: a brick red hue that positively screamed "so hurry down the chimney tonight."
Reminiscent of mahogany fireplaces and roasting chestnuts, the shade almost perfectly matched that of her crimson underwear. But Jenner's holiday manicure stands apart from the wine-red and black cherry nail trends her peers have been sporting this season. Here, the 29-year-old's tips seem to be lacquered with something closer to a rusty vintage red with a healthy dose of orange and brown in the mix. She even wore the burnt sienna hue on her toes for added color coordination.
It seems my search for a not-so-basic holiday manicure has come to a close thanks to Kendall Jenner. Let's hope Santa agrees.
Shop Rusty Vintage Red Nail Polishes Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
