The Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Sale is Here, Darlings!
A sale this good only happens once a year.
Glowy makeup girlies, listen up: Charlotte Tilbury's early Black Friday sale is here. The deals have already kicked off ahead of the biggest shopping weekend of the year, and they're good. Let's dive in.
Right now, the brand is offering discounts on a host of beauty gift sets (up to 50 percent off), gifts with purchase, and a buy-one-get-one-free deal on two of its most viral products: the Magic Cream and the Beauty Light Wand.
In short, I'm obsessed. Tilbury is the brand behind the dewiest, see-it-from-space glowy looks on A-listers like Celine Dion and Amal Clooney. Our team of editors here at Marie Claire is also super fans—it's rare not to find a pick from the brand's product lineup in at least one of our routines. I, for one, am a fan of the waterline-ready eyeliner. Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender loves the newly reformulated Airbrush Flawless Foundation. Her mom, on the other hand, calls Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation one of her favorites for mature skin.
Keep scrolling to see all the newly discounted finds. If there are any new buzzy Black Friday sales coming, I'll keep you posted. For now, let's get into the glow.
At this point, who hasn't tried a Beauty Light Wand? If you fall into that category (or if you're a lifelong obsessive), this is the one, under-$50 set you should buy in the sale.
I am not an eye makeup girl (I literally just learned how to create an easy smokey eye) but these quads make it easy to get the look right.
If you love a full-glam look, this is the set for you.
Keep your lips looking and feeling their best with one of these lipsticks from the label.
I used to think lip liners were all the same—that is, until I used this formula. Now I can stock up on my favorite shades with one easy purchase.
If you hate looking pale in the winter, this is the gift set for you. Creamy liquid bronzers and powder formulas work together for a just-back-from-vacation look.
Cream eyeshadows make light work of giving you a night-out-ready look. This one is one of my favorites.
This makes finding the perfect red lipstick easier. This one set includes a lip liner, lipstick, and a gloss, giving you the freedom to create your favorite look.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.