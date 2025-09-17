There are always dozens upon dozens of incredible designers to see during New York Fashion Week, and this season was no exception. Rachel Scott's debut as the new creative director of Proenza Schouler, the perennially packed house at Tory Burch, and the Coach Gen Z-led revival all come to mind, but Daniella Kallmeyer's namesake brand has swiftly become the hottest ticket in town for cool girls in the know. And while the tailored separates and painfully chic gowns elicited plenty of dreamy sighs from attendees (including celebs like Sarita Choudhury, Denée Benton, Sandra Oh, and Julianna Margulies) I couldn't stop fawning over the models' immaculate skin. That glow though...I need it in my life ASAP.

The key to any dewy makeup look is, of course, skin prep. The glam team readied each model with the Danucera Cerabalm (a Marie Claire editor favorite) to cleanse, then gently exfoliated with the D22 tonic to buff away any rough texture. They followed up with the Mega Serum, Cream Supreme, and Iconic Eye for a sculpted, ultra hydrated base.

Backstage at Kallmeyer S/S '26. (Image credit: Amanda Musacchia/Saie)

James Boehmer was the key makeup artist for this season's look, working with a Saie products to create the supple, glowing skin, and I was pleased to discover that only a handful of products are needed to replicate the look for yourself. First up: a touch of concealer. No need to painstakingly apply a full face of foundation if you don't want to. Boehmer used the Saie Slip Tint Concealer to create a "velvet skin canvas" and then set it with the Saie Slip Tint Setting Powder, blurring it out for a pore-less finish. Never discount a face powder, even if you're going for a glowy look, as it can help to further even out your complexion and leave you with a truly flawless finish. Marie Claire's Beauty Writer Ariel Baker even claims that setting powders are an IRL filter for her face, and I've witnessed her glow first-hand—she's not wrong.

The lineup at Kallmeyer S/S '26. (Image credit: Amanda Musacchia/Saie)

Then it was on to blush, arguably the hottest makeup product of 2025. Boehmer applied a combination of both cream blush—the Saie Dew Blush in Lady, Chilly, and Dream— and a powder blush—the Saie SuperSuede Baked Powder Blush in Mia and Grazie—on the high panes of the cheek to create "a lifted, natural flush effect." For lips it was all about a shiny, come-hither pout with a gloss-meets-lip oil. The Saie Glossybounce in Kiss created the natural, slightly wet effect with plenty of shine.

And because having a body care routine is officially non-negotiable for dedicated beauty girls, the team topped off the glam with plenty of Saie Glowy Super Gel on the models' decolletage and arms, creating radiant-looking skin that caught the light down the runway and helped the clothes look even more luxurious.

While I, and every other Kallmeyer-obsessed editor, waits for the latest collection to drop in the spring, I'll tide myself over by recreating this gorgeous minimalist makeup look all throughout fall. Keep scrolling for a few essentials to DIY the glam.

