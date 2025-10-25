Your Beauty-Obsessed Best Friend Is Hoping to Unwrap These Gift Sets From Nordstrom
These haircare, fragrance, makeup, and skincare sets are at the top of my wishlist.
As an expert shopper, I've cracked the code for no-fuss holiday shopping: beauty gift sets. They offer the most bang for your buck with multiple beauty products all wrapped up in one dainty package—often at a discounted price. Also, who wouldn't want to try out new fragrance, haircare, makeup, and skincare? That's why I'm crossing every name off my shopping list with the best beauty gift sets money can buy at Nordstrom.
This holiday season, I'm using Nordstrom as my one-stop shop for all of my gifting needs. The retailer carries all my favorite luxury beauty brands, like Westman Atelier, Diptyque, and Augustinus Bader (among many others!), plus tons of under-$100 gifts to suit every budget. With a beauty gift offering of over 3,000 picks, Nordstrom is sure to have that "wow" present for all of your loved ones.
If you're ready to shop the holidays like an editor, keep scrolling. I've weeded through the massive selection and rounded up the Nordstrom beauty gift sets that are actually worth adding to your cart. You'll find picks in every category, too, and plenty of fun advent calendars to satisfy every kind of beauty fan in your life.
Fragrance Gift Sets
These Phlur fragrances are some of my favorites in my extensive collection, so I would recommend this set to everyone. There's a gourmand scent for every mood, whether you want to cozy up in Vanilla Skin or feel like a cool girl with Vanilla Smoke.
Tom Ford perfumes are pure luxury, and this set contains two rich-smelling fragrances for just $40, in chic, displayable bottles, no less. Oud Wood is a luxe woody scent, perfect for the cold weather months, while Neroli Portofino is a fresh blend of citrus and florals.
Any fragrance fan would be overjoyed to unwrap Diptyque's 2025 Advent Calendar. It includes 25 scented treats, from the brand's cult-favorite perfumes to luxe body lotions and hand creams. There's also plenty of Diptyque candles hiding behind its doors.
This Jo Malone fragrance set was practically made for your chicest friend. With this set, they get to add five cult-favorite scents to their rotation, including the Sofia Richie Grainge-approved Wood Sage & Sea Salt and my personal favorite fruity fragrance, Nectarine Blossom & Honey.
Whenever I'm clueless about what to gift someone, luxury candles have never failed me. This set includes something for every fragrance preference, from a sophisticated berry blend to a warm, amber scent.
How adorable are these little Byredo perfumes? They would look stunning on anyone's vanity, plus the scents they contain are rich-girl coded. Gypsy Water is a personal favorite vanilla perfume, while Blanche is a great "clean laundry" scent.
Skincare Gift Sets
Everyone needs sunscreen, and you can't go wrong with Supergoop's formulas. Its Unseen Sunscreen acts as a makeup primer with sun protection, while its Glow Screen adds a radiant finish. Meanwhile, the Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 acts as a hydrating body sunscreen.
It's not every day you can score La Mer for under $100, let alone four La Mer products. Your recipient will get to experience the magic of the brand's Crème de la Mer moisturizer, alongside its hydrating toner, facial oil, and barrier repair serum.
This gift set is a dream come true for any skincare fanatic. Dr. Dennis Gross' LED face mask ranks number one on our list of the best of the best, so you can expect great results while using it. Additionally, this set comes with a pack of my all-time favorite at-home chemical peel, along with a cleansing oil and rich moisturizer.
Sunday Riley's serums are among the very best I've tried, and I've tried many. My very favorite is the brand's vitamin C serum, which cleared up my pesky acne scars within a week. The Good Genes lactic acid serum also cleared up my textured skin practically overnight, and the retinol is an excellent choice for beginners.
If you've ever wanted to experience the hype behind the celeb-loved brand, Augustinus Bader, now is your chance to do so with this affordable gift set. It includes the famous Rich Cream, which brightens and firms the skin, along with an eye cream for fine lines and wrinkles, a hydrating serum, and a face mask.
Not only does this set contain some of the best clean skincare around, but it also comes in a big, functional makeup bag—a win-win. You'll love its full-size cleansing balm, which creates a spa-like experience in your bathroom, plus the hydrating oil and chebula serum for smoother, firmer skin.
Makeup Gift Sets
Whenever I wear eyeshadow, I always turn to Bobbi Brown's eyeshadow sticks. They're easy as can be to apply (I just use my finger to blend!), and the rich pigments last all day long. The fact that this set contains four shades for $39 is a major win in my book.
Yves Saint Laurent makes my favorite lip balms and glosses, so you can bet this set is going on my wishlist. It includes my favorite-ever tinted lip balm and the viral Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, both in universally flattering shades.
There's a reason MC ranked Armani as the best liquid eyeshadow—its luxe, highly pigmented formula stays put for up to 12 hours without a crease in sight. Additionally, you get Armani's Vertical Lift Mascara, which our beauty editor, Siena Gagliano, says "has solidified its spot as a permanent member of [her] everyday makeup routine."
Please give her a taste of luxury with this Westman Atelier set. It includes the brand's best-sellers like the Baby Cheeks blush and Lip Suede matte lipstick, all in universally flattering shades. I can practically guarantee she'll love having these picks in her makeup bag.
Nars' cheekily-named blushes are iconic for a reason—the glow they give is out of this world. I especially love it in this lightweight, liquid formula, as one tiny dot gives you the prettiest natural flush. At $30 for two shades, I'd say this set is a steal.
She doesn't have to be a makeup artist to appreciate a great set of brushes. Give her the gift of a great makeup application, every time, with this 20-piece set that includes every kind of brush she needs for a full beat.
Haircare Gift Sets
Living Proof's dry shampoo is the best on the market, and I'll shout it from the rooftops. A little goes a long way in actually cleaning hair—in fact, a couple spritzes gives my oily hair a just-washed look and plenty of volume.
Oribe ranks high on my list of all-time favorite hair brands. This set gives you a taste of the brand's best-selling products, including its texturizing spray for mega-volume and its Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner.
Ask any beauty editor, and they will likely tell you that RŌZ is in their haircare lineup. The celeb hairstylist-founded brand is known for its nourishing, do-it-all formulas. Start on the road to your best hair ever with this set of shampoo, conditioner, hair serum, and scalp treatment.
You'll win the title of "best gift giver" if you hand out a Dyson Airwrap this holiday season. Sure, it's a luxury gift, but it's the one tool that can do it all—blowouts, big, bouncy curls, sleek styles, you name it—quickly and without heat damage.
When you don't know what to get a friend, this haircare set is a safe bet. It includes 13 cult-favorite finds like Olaplex's hair oil, JVN's Complete Air Dry Cream, and much more, all in a handy cosmetic case.
Bodycare Gift Sets
For $135, you can treat your loved one to a huge selection of luxe French bodycare. Behind the 24 doors of this advent calendar, you'll find body washes, hand creams, haircare, and so much more.
The coolest girls I know are Salt & Stone fans, so naturally, I want to try out its cult-favorite bodycare, too. This set is an excellent intro to the brand as it includes its luxury deodorant, body mist, lotion, and body wash, all in its viral sandalwood scent.
Whenever I see Aesop sitting on someone's counter, I know they have taste. That's why this set would make for a great gift for any chic person in your life. I'm primarily a fan of the brand's spa-like hand wash, but this set also includes hand cream and shower bar soap.
If you've ever wanted the kind of glow supermodels seem to have 24/7, this is the bodycare set you need to pick up. Osea's best-selling body oil is a must-have for glowy, nourished skin year-round. Take your body care a step further with the brand's citrus-scented body lotion.
Yes, beauty bag charms are a thing—what's smarter than carrying hand sanitizer on you at all times? With this set, you can refill the cute hand sanitizer key chain 15 (!) times. This is a gift I'm moving to the top of my wishlist as we head into flu season.
L'Occitane's hand creams are unmatched in scents and creaminess. Pick up this set to treat your loved one (or yourself!) to soft, nourished hands—just in time for cold, dry weather.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
