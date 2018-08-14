Christian Dior : Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Here's Your First Look At Disney's Newest Mulan
image
2
Defining Literally Every Shade of Blonde
image
3
The 10 Best New Fall Nail Colors
image
4
Constance Wu Isn't Here for Hollywood's Tokenism
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
5
This Was Meghan's Favorite Childhood Princess

5 Best Fall Makeup Products You Need ASAP

Trust me: These are better than all the pumpkin spice lattes in the world.

image
image
Stocksy

Look, I'm not going to pretend that you absolutely, positively need to overhaul your entire makeup routine with each changing season, because, come on—there's no reason to. But I will tell you that the changing hues of fall, with all of their bronze-y browns and rusty reds, give you latitude to play with all of the deepest and richest lipsticks, eyeshadows, and polishes launching this season, without feeling like a painted clown.

And, lucky for you, I've already gotten to swipe, blend, and swatch all of this season's must-haves (beauty editor perks, y'all), which means I can definitively say that these five products are the best of the best for your fall beauty needs. Check them out, ahead, and get ready to fall in love with something other than PSLs this autumn.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 This Softly Iridescent Blush
image
Courtesy of Brand

Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion, $30

SHOP IT

Swirl on this bright coral blush in the summer humidity, and you'll look like you just ran a marathon. But dust it around your temples and over the apples of your cheeks during temperate fall, and you'll be left with a rosy, lit-from-within glow with just the slightest hint of light-reflecting shimmer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 This Earthy Eyeshadow Palette
image
Courtesy of Brand

Urban Decay Aphrodisiac Eyeshadow Palette, $29

SHOP IT

Cute and tiny (two requirements for all my eyeshadow kits), this terra cotta–hued palette houses six shimmery and matte shadows in earthy tones, like cranberry, copper, and chestnut, for a zillion fully versatile autumn looks.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 This Lightweight, Creamy Concealer
image
Courtesy of Brand

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Bendy Avocado Concealer, $22

SHOP IT

Cooler temps make for drier skin, bringing out all the little lines that makeup loves to melt into. This creamy concealer is not only lightweight, but also ultra-moisturizing. Its ingredient list includes avocado oil and mushroom extract to plump fine lines and smooth dry patches, along with a dose of vitamin E to nourish irritated skin.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 This Neutral Nail Polish Set
image
Courtesy of Brand

China Glaze Ready to Wear FW'18 Micro Mini Kit, $15

SHOP IT

Even if you're not hitting up fashion week this fall (and, let's be honest—who is?), you can still get in on the low-temp, high-style fun with this mini collection of opaque polishes, which uses shades like smoky pink, creamy olive, and iridescent copper to brighten up a cold, dark season.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 This Non-Drying Liquid Lipstick
image
Courtesy of Brands

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Wild Night, $26

SHOP IT

Semi-matte and insanely pigmented, these long-wear lipsticks feel like a cross between a gloss and a balm (yes, that's a thing) that fade into a soft stain for even longer staying power. Plus, they come in the deepest shades of burgundy, chocolate brown, and mulberry, so you can wear a new vampy shade every day of the week if your autumnal heart so desires.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty Advice You Need Right Now
image
I Want Kendall Jenner's Tiny Crop Top
image I Got Clip-In Bangs and They Changed Everything
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Surprise! Coffee Doesn’t Actually Dehydrate You
image 5 Crazy-Good Beauty Products I'm Loving This Week
image Why Argan Oil Is Your Skin's New Secret Weapon
image The 5 Best Eye Makeup Removers of All Time
image These Are, Hands Down, the Best Perfumes of 2018
image 5 Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices
image The *Real* Difference Between Balayage and Ombré
image Finally: How to Keep Your Mascara From Smudging