Big news has just shaken up the beauty world: Martha Stewart is officially stepping into the scene. On August 4, the entrepreneur revealed that she is the co-founder of the new brand Elm Biosciences, in partnership with renowned board-certified dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, MD.

With two initial products—an antioxidant serum and a skin supplement—the 84-year-old Stewart is finally revealing the secret to her youthful skin, a development she says has taken five years to accomplish. “I set out years ago to take care of my skin,” Stewart says in a press release. “Along the way, I met Dr. Bhanusali, and we started doing our research and development to create a skincare line unlike any other. I have been using our products for the last five years in all developmental iterations, and I must say I am extremely pleased with the results.”

Stewart has long dodged plastic surgery rumors, going so far as to go on record in a Today interview that she’s only had fillers and Botox. She mentioned that she hated the Botox because it caused her to develop a Spock brow, a temporary side effect where the outer eyebrows arch unnaturally, making her look like the character Spock from Star Trek.

Alas, Stewart credits her flawless skin to a healthy diet, lifestyle, and now Elm Biosciences products. The brand claims to be supported by an advisory board of over 350 dermatologists, scientists, and medical researchers, but first-hand reviews will have to wait, as the products won’t be available until September 17.

