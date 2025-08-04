Martha Stewart Is Finally Launching Her Own Skincare Line
Elm Biosciences has been five years in the making with one of New York's top dermatologists.
Big news has just shaken up the beauty world: Martha Stewart is officially stepping into the scene. On August 4, the entrepreneur revealed that she is the co-founder of the new brand Elm Biosciences, in partnership with renowned board-certified dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, MD.
With two initial products—an antioxidant serum and a skin supplement—the 84-year-old Stewart is finally revealing the secret to her youthful skin, a development she says has taken five years to accomplish. “I set out years ago to take care of my skin,” Stewart says in a press release. “Along the way, I met Dr. Bhanusali, and we started doing our research and development to create a skincare line unlike any other. I have been using our products for the last five years in all developmental iterations, and I must say I am extremely pleased with the results.”
A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)
A photo posted by on
Stewart has long dodged plastic surgery rumors, going so far as to go on record in a Today interview that she’s only had fillers and Botox. She mentioned that she hated the Botox because it caused her to develop a Spock brow, a temporary side effect where the outer eyebrows arch unnaturally, making her look like the character Spock from Star Trek.
Alas, Stewart credits her flawless skin to a healthy diet, lifestyle, and now Elm Biosciences products. The brand claims to be supported by an advisory board of over 350 dermatologists, scientists, and medical researchers, but first-hand reviews will have to wait, as the products won’t be available until September 17.
In the meantime, there are plenty of products on the market that can help improve fine lines, skin elasticity, and wrinkles. Keep reading for some of the formulas that Marie Claire editors swear by.
Martha Stewart-Inspired Products to Shop Now
Beloved by dermatologists and editors alike, Revision Skincare is a brand that delivers results. "Their studies show that [this serum] softens the appearance of seven types of expression lines: forehead lines, glabella frown lines, crow's feet, bunny nose lines, nasolabial laugh lines, lip lines, marionette lines," Dr. Hadley King, MD, previously told Marie Claire.
Retinol is a non-negotiable in any "anti-aging" skincare routine. If you're newer to the world of actives, this one percent treatment is a great place to start.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.